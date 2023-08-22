Left Menu

Rugby-Hansen says he's helping 'good mate' Jones with Wallabies feedback

Former New Zealand coach Steve Hansen has played down his work with the Wallabies in France ahead of the Rugby World Cup after news of his tie-up with Eddie Jones dismayed All Blacks hooker Dane Coles. All Blacks hooker Coles was stunned to hear Hansen was helping out Jones. "That hurts a little bit, to be fair," Coles told reporters.

Reuters | Updated: 22-08-2023 07:44 IST | Created: 22-08-2023 07:44 IST
Former New Zealand coach Steve Hansen has played down his work with the Wallabies in France ahead of the Rugby World Cup after news of his tie-up with Eddie Jones dismayed All Blacks hooker Dane Coles. Hansen, who guided New Zealand to the 2015 World Cup title in England, has joined the Australia camp this week in the lead-up to their World Cup warm-up against hosts France.

"Just like to put everybody's mind at rest that I haven't joined the Wallabies for the Rugby World Cup," Hansen told New Zealand radio station Newstalk ZB from Paris. "I'm only here for about three or four days at the request of Eddie, a good mate of mine, just to give him some feedback on what he is doing.

"Rugby is bigger than all of us, so happy to do that." A Wallabies spokesperson confirmed on Monday that Hansen would be around the squad during the week but had not taken a paid role.

Hansen confirmed he was assisting on a voluntary basis. All Blacks hooker Coles was stunned to hear Hansen was helping out Jones.

"That hurts a little bit, to be fair," Coles told reporters. "I'm actually gobsmacked. He's a bit of an icon in the All Blacks set-up.

"I'm a bit speechless. It's a bit disappointing, but we can't do much about that," added Coles, before softening his tone. "He's a great man. He's obviously not in our environment at the moment. I suppose he can help out Eddie.

"Hopefully, he doesn't tell Eddie all our secrets. I think he'll be respectful, that's the main thing." The World Cup runs from Sept. 8 to Oct. 28.

