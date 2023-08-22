NASCAR, Netflix partner on documentary series offering in-depth look at the 2023 championship race

Left Menu

NASCAR and Netflix on Monday announced a partnership for a documentary series that will offer an in-depth look at the 2023 Cup Series Playoffs.The docuseries is scheduled to premiere on Netflix in early 2024, providing behind-the-scenes insights into the battle for the championship in five 45-minute episodes.NASCARs Cup Series has only one regular season race remaining, coming Saturday night at Daytona International Speedway.

PTI | Daytonabeach | Updated: 22-08-2023 09:46 IST | Created: 22-08-2023 09:46 IST
The docuseries is scheduled to premiere on Netflix in early 2024, providing behind-the-scenes insights into the battle for the championship in five 45-minute episodes.

NASCAR's Cup Series has only one regular season race remaining, coming Saturday night at Daytona International Speedway. The playoffs, involving the top 16 drivers, feature three-race segments, after each of which the four lowest drivers in the postseason standings will be eliminated from contention, eventually leaving just the top four to battle for the championship at Phoenix Raceway on Nov. 5. The playoffs are scheduled to begin Sept. 3 at Darlington Raceway.

Filming has already begun on the series, which has not yet been named.

NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt Jr. is among the list of executive producers, joining Ben Kennedy, Tim Clark, Matt Summers and Tally Hair of NASCAR Studios on the productions side. That group will partner with co-producers Connor Schell, Libby Geist and Aaron Cohen of Words + Pictures.

Netflix has delved into sports and NASCAR previously with last year's Race for the Championship series, which featured an intimate look at drivers' lives on and off the track during the 2022 season. The streaming service also has had releases featuring the NFL, Formula 1, the PGA Tour and professional tennis.

