Left Menu

Sachin Tendulkar to be recognized as "National Icon" by the Election Commission of India

India's iconic cricketer Sachin Tendulkar is set to be recognized as the National Icon of the Election Commission of India.

ANI | Updated: 22-08-2023 15:12 IST | Created: 22-08-2023 15:12 IST
Sachin Tendulkar to be recognized as "National Icon" by the Election Commission of India
Sachin Tendulkar. (Photo- ICC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India's iconic cricketer Sachin Tendulkar is set to be recognized as the National Icon of the Election Commission of India. An event will take place at the Rang Bhawan Auditorium, New Delhi on Wedneday, August 23 to recognize the Bharat Ratna awardee as the national icon of the Election Commission.

Sachin represented India in 200 Tests, the most by any player. He scored 15,921 runs at an average of 53.78, with 51 centuries and 68 half-centuries to his name, with the best score of 248*. The maestro has played 463 ODIs, scoring 18,426 runs at an average of 44.83 and a strike rate of 86.23. He scored 49 centuries and 96 fifties in the format, with the best score of 200*. He is the first-ever player to score an ODI double hundred. He is the highest run-scorer ever across both formats.

Tendulkar also scored 10 runs in one T20I he played. In 664 matches, he scored 34,357 runs at an average of 48.52 and a strike rate of over 67, with 100 centuries and 164 fifties. He is the leading run-scorer in international cricket history. He is also the only player to have scored 100 centuries in international cricket. During his long career, the former batter represented India in six World Cups. He was also a part of the 2011 World Cup-winning squad. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Following latest funding round, Singapore digital payment startup prepares to take on India, Asia

Following latest funding round, Singapore digital payment startup prepares t...

 Global
2
Top 6 Indian Cryptocurrency Projects Leading the Way to the Future

Top 6 Indian Cryptocurrency Projects Leading the Way to the Future

 India
3
Ericsson and Vodafone deliver successful 5G SA network slicing demo for cloud gaming

Ericsson and Vodafone deliver successful 5G SA network slicing demo for clou...

 United Kingdom
4
Health News Roundup: Indivior to pay $30 million to settle health plans' Suboxone claims; US FDA approves Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine to protect infants and more

Health News Roundup: Indivior to pay $30 million to settle health plans' Sub...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Planting Trees, Growing Dreams: A Journey Towards a Sustainable Tomorrow

Don't Get Fooled: Unmasking the Pervasive World of Online Fake Goods

Empowering Development: How the Digital Economy Accelerates Incredible Growth in Developing Countries

Wild Kingdoms of India: Visiting the Biggest and Best Zoos for Thrills

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023