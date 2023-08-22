Left Menu

"I am very happy in the way we won": Arsenal's Mikel Arteta on victory against Crystal Palace

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta is pleased with the way his team performed in their 1-0 victory against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Monday

Mikel Arteta (Photo: Twitter/Arsenal). Image Credit: ANI
Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta is pleased with the way his team performed in their 1-0 victory against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Monday. Arsenal skipper Martin Odegaard stepped up in the 53rd minute to send the Gunners one goal up from the spot which eventually turned out to be the only goal of the game.

However, Takehiro Tomiyasu was shown a second yellow and was sent off the pitch. The Gunners held their position and nerves to clinch their second victory of the season. After the match, Arteta expressed his delight with the way his 10-man team clinched victory. "I'm so happy to win, always very happy to win, but very happy in the way we won with 11 players and 10 players, and the way the team adapted, and how much they wanted the win," Arteta said, according to club's official website.

He hailed the way his team adapted to the changing circumstances to get across the finishing line. "The contributions from the players on the bench and the way they changed the game straight away when they came on. It doesn't matter the circumstances, it doesn't matter the decisions, we keep going. We want to win and find a way to win it," Arteta added. Last week Arsenal concede a late goal against Nottingham Forest which caused the nerves to jangle a bit at the end.

This time they managed to keep the opposition at bay and Arteta was thrilled to see the way his players saw the game through. "They absolutely did the job, they didn't concede anything, apart from one cross - I think it was a wide free-kick and they had a volley, but after that nothing. And we had some good moments as well when we changed the momentum of the game, so I'm really happy," Arteta signed off. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

