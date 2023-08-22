Chennai teen's double delight in Malaysian Superbike debut

Chennai teenager Rakshith Dave made a stunning debut in the Malaysian Superbike Championship 2023 with a double victory in the first round here on Tuesday.

Riding a Honda CBR250RR, Rakshith won both races of his class in the Malaysia SBK 250cc category (B Class), marking his debut at the famed Sepang International Circuit, near Kuala Lumpur.

Rakshith also bagged the 'Week-end Warrior Trophy' in the MSBK 250 B Race category.

Riding for CRA Motorsports, he qualified second in his class. He won both the races in his class, clocking 20 minutes and 52:611 seconds in Race 2 and 20:52.433s in Race 1. In the combined overall grid for the three classes, he finished P7 in Race 1 and P10 in Race 2.

Rakshith made his debut at the Madras International circuit in 2020 after he was selected for the Honda India Talent Cup and finished on the podium in his very first race. The MSBK championship comprises six races to be run over three rounds at the same venue in Sepang. Round 2 is scheduled from September 8-10 and the concluding round is from December 15-17.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)