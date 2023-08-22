Left Menu

Chennai teen's double delight in Malaysian Superbike debut

Chennai teenager Rakshith Dave made a stunning debut in the Malaysian Superbike Championship 2023 with a double victory in the first round here on Tuesday.Riding a Honda CBR250RR, Rakshith won both races of his class in the Malaysia SBK 250cc category B Class, marking his debut at the famed Sepang International Circuit, near Kuala Lumpur.Rakshith also bagged the Week-end Warrior Trophy in the MSBK 250 B Race category.Riding for CRA Motorsports, he qualified second in his class.

PTI | Sepang | Updated: 22-08-2023 16:05 IST | Created: 22-08-2023 16:01 IST
Chennai teen's double delight in Malaysian Superbike debut
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Chennai teenager Rakshith Dave made a stunning debut in the Malaysian Superbike Championship 2023 with a double victory in the first round here on Tuesday.

Riding a Honda CBR250RR, Rakshith won both races of his class in the Malaysia SBK 250cc category (B Class), marking his debut at the famed Sepang International Circuit, near Kuala Lumpur.

Rakshith also bagged the 'Week-end Warrior Trophy' in the MSBK 250 B Race category.

Riding for CRA Motorsports, he qualified second in his class. He won both the races in his class, clocking 20 minutes and 52:611 seconds in Race 2 and 20:52.433s in Race 1. In the combined overall grid for the three classes, he finished P7 in Race 1 and P10 in Race 2.

Rakshith made his debut at the Madras International circuit in 2020 after he was selected for the Honda India Talent Cup and finished on the podium in his very first race. The MSBK championship comprises six races to be run over three rounds at the same venue in Sepang. Round 2 is scheduled from September 8-10 and the concluding round is from December 15-17.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Following latest funding round, Singapore digital payment startup prepares to take on India, Asia

Following latest funding round, Singapore digital payment startup prepares t...

 Global
2
Top 6 Indian Cryptocurrency Projects Leading the Way to the Future

Top 6 Indian Cryptocurrency Projects Leading the Way to the Future

 India
3
Ericsson and Vodafone deliver successful 5G SA network slicing demo for cloud gaming

Ericsson and Vodafone deliver successful 5G SA network slicing demo for clou...

 United Kingdom
4
Health News Roundup: Indivior to pay $30 million to settle health plans' Suboxone claims; US FDA approves Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine to protect infants and more

Health News Roundup: Indivior to pay $30 million to settle health plans' Sub...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Planting Trees, Growing Dreams: A Journey Towards a Sustainable Tomorrow

Don't Get Fooled: Unmasking the Pervasive World of Online Fake Goods

Empowering Development: How the Digital Economy Accelerates Incredible Growth in Developing Countries

Wild Kingdoms of India: Visiting the Biggest and Best Zoos for Thrills

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023