Tilak Varma confident of carrying List A form into ODIs

22-08-2023
Tilak Varma Image Credit: Wikipedia
Young batter Tilak Varma on Tuesday said he is confident of carrying his List A cricket form into one-day internationals, after receiving a maiden call-up in the Indian squad for the Asia Cup. The left-handed Varma, who made his international debut for India in T20Is earlier this month on the West Indies tour, is the newest face in the 17-member extended India squad for the Asia Cup, starting August 30. The same group is expected to be pruned further to 15 members for the World Cup starting on October 5.

Varma, who averages an impressive 56.18 in 25 List A games with five tons and as many fifties, told BCCI that he was confident of excelling in one-day cricket. ''I am really confident playing one-day cricket. I have done well in List A cricket for my state and at U-19 (level) I have done well. I am confident that I can do well in ODIs,'' Varma said in a video interview.

''I never dreamed that I would be debuting directly in the Asia Cup — that too in the one-day side. I was always dreaming that I would debut for India in ODIs. But it is a big thing for me,'' he said. ''I always dreamed of this, like debuting for India in ODIs that too in a single year. I got my T20I debut, and suddenly, in the next month, I'm just getting a call for the Asia Cup. So yeah, it is one of my dreams, and I'm just preparing for it,'' Varma added. Varma recalled India and Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma's inputs during his IPL stint. ''Rohit bhai has always backed me. He used to come near me when I was playing in the IPL. I was a bit nervous in the IPL at the start. He only came near me himself, and talked about the game and said, 'always enjoy your game and always feel free'. Whenever you want to talk, you can come any time for me or text me, so I'll be there for you,'' Varma said.

