Rugby-Etzebeth primed for fierce World Cup warm-up against All Blacks

South Africa are eager to get one over fierce rivals New Zealand at Twickenham on Friday, not just because they are the ‘old enemy’ for the Springboks, but also to take momentum into the Rugby World Cup in France, lock Eben Etzebeth said. The southern hemisphere powerhouses clash in a final warm-up fixture before they cross the English channel, where South Africa will defend the title they won in Japan four years ago.

On that occasion they lost their tournament opener to the All Blacks, but hardened by that battle in Yokohama went on to win their next six games and lift the trophy. Friendly or not, Etzebeth says there is no way the Boks will drop their intensity on Friday.

"Playing for your country, in one of the best stadiums in the world against South Africa’s biggest rival … it is a test match, we will give our everything to win," he told reporters on Tuesday. "We will worry about the World Cup after Friday. But if it goes well (and they win) it will build confidence."

New Zealand beat the Boks 35-20 in Auckland during the Rugby Championship last month when they raced into a 17-0 lead early on. Making sure they do not give them the same early advantage is crucial for South Africa.

"They came with a massive start and we are preparing this week to try and do better," Etzebeth said. "We need to improve all aspects. We pride ourselves on our set-piece and our defence, and we want to have a good kicking game and attacking play.

"This is going to be one of the most competitive World Cups ever because there are so many teams putting up their hands to go on and win." He also suggests there is no added pressure on the Boks as defending champions.

"Some might say there is added pressure on us and that teams will come for us. But I don’t know if that is the case, I think each team just wants it really badly," he said. "They don’t care about us, they just want to win the trophy. If anything we put pressure on ourselves to go out there and win again."

