Left Menu

Indian junior women's hockey team beats Spain 2-1

However, Spain hit back immediately through Teresa with another field goal to level the score at 1-1 as half time failed to separate both the teams. In the fourth and final quarter, India pressed the accelerator in their effort to take the lead, and it paid off when Sakshi scored a fine field goal in the 47th minute.

PTI | Dusseldorf | Updated: 22-08-2023 18:45 IST | Created: 22-08-2023 18:20 IST
Indian junior women's hockey team beats Spain 2-1
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Germany

The Indian junior women's hockey team put up a spirited performance to beat Spain 2-1 at the 4-Nations Tournament here on Tuesday. Annu (21st minute) and Sakshi Rana (47th) scored a goal each for India. For Spain, Lima Teresa (23th) was on target. The first quarter started with the action unfolding on both ends of the pitch. India got off the blocks with the intent to attack in the first quarter but Spain dished out solid defence. With the scores levelled, the second quarter started with a high tempo. India upped the ante in an attempt to take the lead and it paid off. Annu broke the deadlock in the 21st minute as she found the back of the net from a field effort. However, Spain hit back immediately through Teresa with another field goal to level the score at 1-1 as half time failed to separate both the teams. The third quarter saw no goals with top defending from both the sides. In the fourth and final quarter, India pressed the accelerator in their effort to take the lead, and it paid off when Sakshi scored a fine field goal in the 47th minute. Trailing, Spain launched counter-attacks in search of an equaliser, but the Indian team held firm.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Following latest funding round, Singapore digital payment startup prepares to take on India, Asia

Following latest funding round, Singapore digital payment startup prepares t...

 Global
2
Top 6 Indian Cryptocurrency Projects Leading the Way to the Future

Top 6 Indian Cryptocurrency Projects Leading the Way to the Future

 India
3
Ericsson and Vodafone deliver successful 5G SA network slicing demo for cloud gaming

Ericsson and Vodafone deliver successful 5G SA network slicing demo for clou...

 United Kingdom
4
Samsung and NEXON launch world’s first gaming title featuring HDR 10+ GAMING

Samsung and NEXON launch world’s first gaming title featuring HDR 10+ GAMING

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Planting Trees, Growing Dreams: A Journey Towards a Sustainable Tomorrow

Don't Get Fooled: Unmasking the Pervasive World of Online Fake Goods

Empowering Development: How the Digital Economy Accelerates Incredible Growth in Developing Countries

Wild Kingdoms of India: Visiting the Biggest and Best Zoos for Thrills

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023