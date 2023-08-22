Left Menu

Ravi Kapoor to retire as Citi banking, advisory head for South Asia; K Balasubramanian to take over

Rahul Saraf will continue to head Investment Banking for India, Citi said in a statement.Ravi Kapoor, who headed BCMA for Citi India and South Asia, has decided to retire from the Bank after 18 illustrious years at Citi and a career spanning 35 years.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-08-2023 19:17 IST | Created: 22-08-2023 19:17 IST
Ravi Kapoor to retire as Citi banking, advisory head for South Asia; K Balasubramanian to take over
  • Country:
  • India

Citigroup on Tuesday said Ravi Kapoor will retire as Banking, Capital Markets and Advisory (BCMA) Head for South Asia and India after working with the group for 18 years.

K Balasubramanian will take over the role of BCMA Head for South Asia and India, in addition to his current Corporate Bank Head role. Rahul Saraf will continue to head Investment Banking for India, Citi said in a statement.

''Ravi Kapoor, who headed BCMA for Citi India and South Asia, has decided to retire from the Bank after 18 illustrious years at Citi and a career spanning 35 years. Ravi attained the superannuation age last year and stayed back at the firm's request,'' it said.

Over the last 13 years in his role as BCMA Head, Kapoor has been instrumental in developing deep client relationships with large Indian conglomerates, mid-market companies and market participants at the senior-most level and built a leading investment bank in India, the statement said.

This move recognises Balasubramanian's stature, both internally and externally with the clients. Rahul Saraf will continue to head Investment Banking for India.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Following latest funding round, Singapore digital payment startup prepares to take on India, Asia

Following latest funding round, Singapore digital payment startup prepares t...

 Global
2
Top 6 Indian Cryptocurrency Projects Leading the Way to the Future

Top 6 Indian Cryptocurrency Projects Leading the Way to the Future

 India
3
Ericsson and Vodafone deliver successful 5G SA network slicing demo for cloud gaming

Ericsson and Vodafone deliver successful 5G SA network slicing demo for clou...

 United Kingdom
4
Samsung and NEXON launch world’s first gaming title featuring HDR 10+ GAMING

Samsung and NEXON launch world’s first gaming title featuring HDR 10+ GAMING

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Planting Trees, Growing Dreams: A Journey Towards a Sustainable Tomorrow

Don't Get Fooled: Unmasking the Pervasive World of Online Fake Goods

Empowering Development: How the Digital Economy Accelerates Incredible Growth in Developing Countries

Wild Kingdoms of India: Visiting the Biggest and Best Zoos for Thrills

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023