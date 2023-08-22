Soccer-Burnley sign defender Delcroix from Anderlecht
Burnley have signed Belgian defender Hannes Delcroix from RSC Anderlecht on a three-year deal for an undisclosed fee, the Premier League club said on Tuesday. The 24-year-old joined Anderlecht as a youth player and signed his first professional contract at the Belgian club in 2017.
Burnley have signed Belgian defender Hannes Delcroix from RSC Anderlecht on a three-year deal for an undisclosed fee, the Premier League club said on Tuesday. The 24-year-old joined Anderlecht as a youth player and signed his first professional contract at the Belgian club in 2017. He joined RKC Waalwijk in 2019 on a one-season loan deal at the Eredivisie club.
Delcroix played under current Burnley manager Vincent Kompany on his return to Anderlecht for the following two seasons. Last season Delcroix made 26 appearances for Anderlecht in all competitions. The Haiti-born player has played one senior international for Belgium, when he made his debut in a 2-1 win over Switzerland in 2020.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Shipping traffic on Belgium's Scheldt River halted after accident
Belgian Ryanair pilots to strike again Aug 14-15, Belga reports
Deal struck to send German-made Leopard 1 tanks from Belgium to Ukraine
Deal struck to send German-made Leopard 1 tanks from Belgium to Ukraine
Assam: K9 sniffer dog squad of Aaranyak loses one Belgian Malinois