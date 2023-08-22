Left Menu

Mumbai City to play AFC Champions League home games in Pune

Indian Super League side Mumbai City FC will play its AFC Champions League home games at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Balewadi, Pune. The change in the venue is due to the present infrastructural set up at the Mumbai Football Arena, which makes it ineligible to host AFC Champions League games.

Mumbai City FC will find out their opponents at the group stage draw, scheduled to be held at the AFC House in Kuala Lumpur on August 24.

