Mumbai City to play AFC Champions League home games in Pune
Indian Super League side Mumbai City FC will play its AFC Champions League home games at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Balewadi, Pune. The change in the venue is due to the present infrastructural set up at the Mumbai Football Arena, which makes it ineligible to host AFC Champions League games.
Mumbai City FC will set up its base in Pune for their three home games in the Group Stage of the 2023-24 AFC Champions League.
Mumbai City FC will find out their opponents at the group stage draw, scheduled to be held at the AFC House in Kuala Lumpur on August 24.
