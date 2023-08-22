Left Menu

Ultimate Table Tennis welcomes Jaipur Patriots as new franchise

Jaipur Patriots will join Goa Challengers, Chennai Lions, Dabang Delhi TTC, U Mumba TT, Bengaluru Smashers and Puneri Paltan Table Tennis for Season 5

Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT) has announced Jaipur Patriots as the seventh franchise and the latest addition to the league’s franchise roster. The Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI), successfully concluded its fourth season in July and continues to grow in stature with the addition of another franchise, a release said.

“We are thrilled to announce the addition of Jaipur Patriots to UTT. The inclusion of a seventh team will enhance the level of competition. The way UTT has shaped up over the years, we expect only bigger and better seasons ahead,” commented UTT promoter Niraj Bajaj. Jaipur Patriots will join Goa Challengers, Chennai Lions, Dabang Delhi TTC, U Mumba TT, Bengaluru Smashers and Puneri Paltan Table Tennis for Season 5.

“Ultimate Table Tennis welcomes World of Krida Pvt Ltd to the family. Their inclusion is a testament to how UTT has grown over the years and how it will continue to grow. We are committed to promoting the game of table tennis and we believe that Jaipur Patriots will help us take the sport to a new region,” added UTT Co-promoter Vita Dani. The release said that Ultimate Table Tennis has been a game-changer for Indian table tennis since its inception in 2017.

“We at World of Krida Pvt. Ltd. are proud to expand the Patriots family with the addition of our team Jaipur Patriots in the Ultimate Table Tennis. As an organisation our aim is to expand the reach of various sports in India and globally. With the addition of Jaipur Patriots in the UTT, we are confident that in the near future we will not only be the platform for the best paddling talents from the state in the league but for the sport nationally,” said Parina Parekh, Co-owner, Jaipur Patriots. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

