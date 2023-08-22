Left Menu

Indian junior men's hockey team loses 1-6 to Germany to finish second in 4-Nations tourney

Sudeep Chirmako 22nd minute scored the lone goal for India.Germanys goals came from the sticks of Florian Sperling 15th, Ben Hasbach 20th, Hugo von Montgelas 23rd, Fabio Seitz 38th, Nikas Berendts 41st, and Paul Glander 43rd.India started confidently after a 4-0 victory over England in their previous game.

PTI | Dusseldorf | Updated: 22-08-2023 20:07 IST | Created: 22-08-2023 20:05 IST
Indian junior men's hockey team loses 1-6 to Germany to finish second in 4-Nations tourney
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Germany

A below-par Indian junior men's hockey team lost 1-6 against hosts Germany to finish runners-up at the four- Nations tournament here on Tuesday. Sudeep Chirmako (22nd minute) scored the lone goal for India.

Germany's goals came from the sticks of Florian Sperling (15th), Ben Hasbach (20th), Hugo von Montgelas (23rd), Fabio Seitz (38th), Nikas Berendts (41st), and Paul Glander (43rd).

India started confidently after a 4-0 victory over England in their previous game. However, Germany, which had won all of their previous games in the tournament, soon began to pose threats for India's defensive forces. Just before the end of the first quarter, Sperling put Germany ahead. The second quarter started with Germany continuing their dominance. Hasbach scored the second goal of the match five minutes into the second quarter to extend his side's lead. But two minutes later Chirmako pulled a goal back for India. Germany's von Montgelas scored straightaway to restore Germany's two-goal lead. Germany defended well to enter half-time with a 3-1 lead.

Trailing by two goals, India showcased attacking intent at the start of the third quarter and started looking for quick goals to cover the deficit. But Seitz managed to find the back of the net in the 38th minute and extended Germany's lead. Berendts scored the fifth and Glander added another field goal to round off the tally.

With 15 minutes left on the clock, Germany, already having a solid lead, started maintaining possession to try and prevent India from stitching any attacking moves. Germany defended well in their own half and managed to hold on to their lead to register a comfortable victory.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Following latest funding round, Singapore digital payment startup prepares to take on India, Asia

Following latest funding round, Singapore digital payment startup prepares t...

 Global
2
Top 6 Indian Cryptocurrency Projects Leading the Way to the Future

Top 6 Indian Cryptocurrency Projects Leading the Way to the Future

 India
3
Ericsson and Vodafone deliver successful 5G SA network slicing demo for cloud gaming

Ericsson and Vodafone deliver successful 5G SA network slicing demo for clou...

 United Kingdom
4
Samsung and NEXON launch world’s first gaming title featuring HDR 10+ GAMING

Samsung and NEXON launch world’s first gaming title featuring HDR 10+ GAMING

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Planting Trees, Growing Dreams: A Journey Towards a Sustainable Tomorrow

Don't Get Fooled: Unmasking the Pervasive World of Online Fake Goods

Empowering Development: How the Digital Economy Accelerates Incredible Growth in Developing Countries

Wild Kingdoms of India: Visiting the Biggest and Best Zoos for Thrills

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023