Cricket for Visually Challenged: Indian men's team beat England by 7 wickets

Indian mens cricket team for the visually challenged defeated England by seven wickets to continue its good run at the inaugural International Blind Sports Federation IBSA World Games here on Tuesday.With this win, India have registered two wins from three matches and the side will be looking to go all gun blazing when they meet Bangladesh on Wednesday.Opting to bat first, England got off to a good start.

PTI | Birmingham | Updated: 22-08-2023 20:27 IST | Created: 22-08-2023 20:27 IST
Indian men's cricket team for the visually challenged defeated England by seven wickets to continue its good run at the inaugural International Blind Sports Federation (IBSA) World Games here on Tuesday.

With this win, India have registered two wins from three matches and the side will be looking to go all gun blazing when they meet Bangladesh on Wednesday.

Opting to bat first, England got off to a good start. However, Venkateswara Rao Dunna and Sunil Ramesh effected a run out which eventually triggered a collapse.

England were only able to make 147/5 in the allotted 20 overs. No England batter could go past the 40-run mark as Indian bowlers kept the line and length tight.

Chasing 148, Indian batters made light work of England's bowlers despite losing a wicket in the fifth over. Vice-captain Venkateswara made sure that India were never out of the chase scoring a well-made 54 off 27 balls.

In the end, India chased down the target with 30 balls to spare.

Brief Scores: India men 148/3 (Venkateswara Rao Dunna 54) beat England men 147/5 (M Dean 38).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

