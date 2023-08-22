Arun Jaitley Stadium to undergo major renovation ahead of Cricket World Cup 2023 

By Vipul Kashyap Delhi's Arun Jaitley stadium is undergoing major renovation ahead of the upcoming ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 which will be hosted by India from October 5.

Delhi will be hosting the first match of the Cricket World Cup on October 7 between South Africa and Sri Lanka and fans will be welcomed by the newly renovated stadium in Delhi. 35,000 seating capacity Arun Jaitley stadium in the heart of Delhi is undergoing major changes as we near the exciting cricket World Cup in India. Some of the major renovations include changing chairs, refurbishing 53 toilets, painting the entire stadium again and much more.

Speaking on the renovation measures, Joint Secretary of Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA), Rajan Manchanda said, "All these facilities will be good for the next 10 years. No changes will be required in the infrastructure. BCCI is helping us a lot and giving us whatever we need at any point in time. In fact, BCCI secretary Jay Shah is personally involved in the upgradation of the stadium and takes daily updates." A very interesting and important step being taken by DDCA in collaboration with BCCI is providing free water to all spectators. "Yes, we want a hassle-free experience for all spectators and for the first time we are ensuring free water for all so as to better their viewing experience. We want the stadium to be packed and we are doing everything in our capabilities. Free water is the first step forward," said Rajan Manchanda.

Overhauling will also be done of the entire ticketing turnstile system, air conditioning plant, family lounge and the VIP section of the stadium. Interestingly, DDCA is all set to give a proposal to ticketing partner Book My Show of having a separate ticket counter for those of non-Indian ethnicities, "Yes, a lot of Afghanis live in Lajpat Nagar and other nationalities so we will request book my show to have a separate counter for them as it could be easier for them to buy tickets."

A total of Rs 60 crore is expected to be spent by DDCA on stadium upgradation in consultation with the Indian cricket board. The first match of the World Cup will be played on 5th October between reigning champions England and runners-up New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. (ANI)

