Sports News Roundup: Argentina men's basketball team miss out on Olympics berth; Women's 5,000m heats delayed due to high temperatures and more

Tennis-U.S. Open 2023 prize money: How much do the winners get?

The four Grand Slams - Australian Open, French Open, Wimbledon and U.S. Open - are the biggest events on the tennis calendar that offer serious financial incentives for the champions. Here is what you need to know about the prize pot on offer at the U.S. Open:

MLB roundup: Cal Raleigh, Mariners manhandle White Sox

Cal Raleigh went 3-for-5 with two home runs and six RBIs and Luis Castillo pitched seven strong innings as the Seattle Mariners routed the host Chicago White Sox 14-2 on Monday night for their seventh straight victory. A five-run first inning propelled Seattle to its season high in runs. Teoscar Hernandez went 2-for-5 with a home run and three RBIs for the Mariners, who have won 20 of their past 25 road games. Dominic Canzone also homered.

Spain soccer: Rubiales' apology over unsolicited kiss not enough - PM Sanchez

The Spanish soccer federation chief's public apology for his unsolicited kiss of national player Jenni Hermoso during celebrations of Spain's victory in the Women's World Cup was "not enough", Acting Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Tuesday. The incident - which happened as Luis Rubiales handed the women's team gold medals after they beat England 1-0 in the final on Sunday - sparked outrage within and outside Spain, with many, including ministers, demanding Rubiales' resignation.

Basketball-Argentina men's basketball team miss out on Olympics berth

Argentina's men's basketball team spurned their last chance to reach the Paris 2024 Olympics after losing 82-75 to the Bahamas in the FIBA Olympic pre-qualifying final, marking the first time they have failed to reach the Games in more than two decades. In February, Argentina were left out of the FIBA World Cup for the first time in 41 years after losing to the Dominican Republic in their final Americas qualifier.

Rugby-Jones hopes chat over a beer with Hansen provides valuable insights

Eddie Jones hopes former New Zealand coach Steve Hansen can offer some friendly advice about Australia’s training methods and leadership environment and said having his old rival in camp was like "a mate coming in and having a beer". Hansen led the All Blacks in over 100 tests and to the World Cup title in 2015, so there were plenty eyebrows raised, not least in New Zealand, when it was announced he would help rivals Australia with their preparations in France this week.

Athletics-Women's 5,000m heats delayed due to high temperatures

Soaring temperatures in Budapest have pushed back the women's 5,000 metres heats from the morning session to the evening session on Wednesday, World Athletics said. According to AccuWeather, the temperature in the Hungarian capital is expected to reach a high of 32 degrees Celsius on Wednesday.

Soccer-Champions Urawa advance to Asian Champions League group phase

Holders Urawa Red Diamonds booked their berth in the group stages of the Asian Champions League on Tuesday as Maciej Skorza's side defeated Hong Kong outfit Lee Man 3-0, but China's Shanghai Port were knocked out by BG Pathum United of Thailand. Yoshio Koizumi gave Urawa the perfect start at Saitama Stadium with a second minute strike and Shinzo Koroki doubled the lead when he headed in Hiroki Sakai's cross from the right four minutes later.

Tennis-U.S. Open 2023: dates, schedule, seeds and how to watch on TV

The U.S. Open is a hardcourt Grand Slam tournament organised by the United States Tennis Association. It was first held in 1881 and originally known as the U.S. National Championships. Here is what you need to know about the year's final major:

Soccer-Burnley sign defender Delcroix from Anderlecht

Burnley have signed Belgian defender Hannes Delcroix from RSC Anderlecht on a three-year deal for an undisclosed fee, the Premier League club said on Tuesday. The 24-year-old joined Anderlecht as a youth player and signed his first professional contract at the Belgian club in 2017. He joined RKC Waalwijk in 2019 on a one-season loan deal at the Eredivisie club.

Soccer-Man City agree deal with Rennes to sign Belgian winger Doku - reports

Manchester City have reached an agreement with Ligue 1 side Rennes to sign winger Jeremy Doku, Sky Sports and the BBC reported on Tuesday. The deal is worth 55.4 million pounds ($70.72 million) according to a BBC report, with the Belgian international set to travel to Manchester on Tuesday to complete a medical.

