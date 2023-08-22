BWF World Championships 2023: PV Sindhu crashes out; Lakshya Sen progresses to next round 

India's star shuttler PV Sindhu crashed out in the second round of the ongoing BWF World Championships 2023 on Tuesday at Copenhagen in Denmark. Sindhu suffered a shocking defeat from the World ranked 36 Nozomi Okuhara in a straight game 14-21, 14-21 as she continued her disappointing run of this year.

Meanwhile, Lakshya Sen has progressed to the next round after he outplayed Korean player Jeon Hyeok Jin in straight games 21-11 and 21-12. In the women's doubles, Ashwini Bhat and Shikha Gautam failed to qualify for the next round after bowed out by Netherlands duo Debora Jille and Cheryl Seinen by 14-21, 21-11, 14-21.

Venkat Gaurav Prasad and Juhi Dewangan also lost their game in the mixed doubles. They were ousted by German pair Jones Ralfy Jansen and Linda Efler 12-21, 11-21. Earlier, Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth disappoints with his early exit in the first round after being outplayed by Kenta Nishimoto in Copenhagen, Denmark on Monday.

Nishimoto defeated him in straight games by 21-14, 21-14 to advance to the second round. (ANI)

