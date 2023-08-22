AICF president congratulates Praggnanandhaa on reaching FIDE World Cup final

The president of the All India Chess Federation (AICF) Sanjay Kapoor has congratulated Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa on entering the final of FIDE World Cup 2023 in Baku, Azerbaijan. "Warmest congratulations and the very best of luck to India's prodigious talent, Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa, as he makes his way to the finals of the FIDE World Cup 2023. I had the privilege of speaking to Praggnanandhaa and conveyed to him the immense pride that the entire nation feels for his remarkable achievement. Our hearts are filled with hope and anticipation for his performance in the finals," said Sanjay Kapoor president of the All India Chess Federation in a statement sent by AICF.

Praggnanandhaa defeated World No 3 Fabiano Caruana to reach the final of the FIDE World Cup, and his mother was also present at the event to witness her son's triumph. "In our conversation, Praggnanandhaa inquired if I would be present in Baku tomorrow, to which I enthusiastically confirmed my presence. Standing by his side, I will embody the aspirations of the entire nation as we collectively support him in his journey. Our unwavering belief in his abilities and the full weight of our support are behind him, propelling him forward with great confidence," said Sanjay Kapoor.

The Indian chess prodigy managed to beat the American player 3.5-2.5 after tiebreaks. He will face World No. 1 Magnus Carlsen for the title clash. "As Praggnanandhaa faces the challenges of the finals, let us remember that he carries not only his exceptional skills but also the hopes and dreams of an entire nation. We stand united, confident in his abilities, and eagerly await his triumph," said Sanjay Kapoor.

Earlier, Praggnanandhaa beat compatriot Arjun Erigaisi 5-4 in a sudden death tie-break to book a place for himself in the semifinals on Thursday. The 17-year-old Praggnanandhaa has already secured a spot in next year's Candidates event. Praggnanandhaa created history by advancing to the final of the FIDE World Cup, his coach RB Ramesh also expressed his immense pride in Praggnanandhaa's exceptional performance in the global tournament and said that he is optimistic about Prags chances in view of the openings strategies discussed. (ANI)

