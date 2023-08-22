Left Menu

Haris Rauf's heroics power Pakistan to 142-run victory over Afghanistan in first ODI 

Haris Rauf's maiden five-wicket haul, combined with a dominant bowling performance helped Pakistan to a 142-run victory over Afghanistan in the opening ODI at Hambantota.

ANI | Updated: 22-08-2023 23:21 IST | Created: 22-08-2023 23:21 IST
Haris Rauf (Image: twitter/ Pakistan Cricket) . Image Credit: ANI
Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf's maiden five-wicket haul, combined with a dominant bowling performance helped Pakistan to a 142-run victory over Afghanistan in the opening ODI at Hambantota. This win puts Pakistan ahead in the three-match series, leading Afghanistan 1-0.

After winning the toss and electing to bat, Pakistan suffered an early setback as Fakhar Zaman was out in the first over. As Pakistan continued to lose wickets at regular intervals, Afghanistan's bowlers kept it tight. Iftikhar Ahmed's persistent innings and Shadab Khan's critical contribution helped Pakistan reach a competitive total of 201 all out in 47.1 overs.

Imam-ul-Haq's controlled 61-run knock helped anchor the innings, while Iftikhar Ahmed's 30 runs and Shadab Khan's inventive 39 helped set up a defendable total. Afghan bowlers, led by Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Mohammad Nabi, demonstrated their prowess to ensure Pakistan did not score a higher total. Naseem Shah's late-order tenacity helped Pakistan surpass the 200-run milestone. Chasing a low total of 202, Afghanistan struggled from the start, losing early wickets to the blistering pace of Shaheen Shah Afridi and Naseem Shah. With 18 runs, Rahmanullah Gurbaz provided some resistance, but Afghanistan's middle-order struggled to establish stability. Afghanistan's batting lineup was demolished by Haris Rauf's five-wicket haul.

Afghanistan's innings ended with 59 runs in 19.2 overs, giving Pakistan a 142-run victory. Rauf's heroic delivery of 5 wickets for 18 runs awarded him 'Player of the Match'.

Brief scores: Pakistan 201 (Imam-ul-Haq 61, Shadab Khan 39, Mohammad Nabi 2-34) vs Afghanistan 59 (Rahmanullah Gurbaz 18, Azmatullah Omarzai 16, Haris Rauf 5-18). (ANI)

