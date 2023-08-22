Soccer-West Ham sign Greece defender Mavropanos

Left Menu

The fee was not disclosed but British media reported that West Ham paid an initial 17 million pounds ($21.65 million) for the 25-year-old, plus two million in add-ons. Mavropanos arrives at the London Stadium after making 89 appearances for Stuttgart during a loan spell from Arsenal in 2020 and following his permanent transfer last season.

Reuters | Updated: 22-08-2023 23:34 IST | Created: 22-08-2023 23:24 IST
West Ham United have signed Greece defender Konstantinos Mavropanos from VfB Stuttgart on a five-year contract, the Premier League club said on Tuesday. The fee was not disclosed but British media reported that West Ham paid an initial 17 million pounds ($21.65 million) for the 25-year-old, plus two million in add-ons.

Mavropanos arrives at the London Stadium after making 89 appearances for Stuttgart during a loan spell from Arsenal in 2020 and following his permanent transfer last season. "I am really happy and excited to be here and to be back in the Premier League with West Ham United," said the centre-back.

"It's an exciting time to be joining the club after last season's Conference League win and I am really looking forward to the next step in my career. I can promise the fans I will give everything for them and the shirt." A product of Arsenal's academy, Mavropanos has 19 caps, making him a regular starter in World Cup and European Championship qualifiers.

($1 = 0.7851 pounds)

