BWF World Championships 2023: HS Prannoy advances to next round 

Indian shuttler HS Prannoy defeated Indonesian player Chico Aura DWI Wardoyo to move into the next round of the BWF World Championships in 2023 on Tuesday at Copenhagen in Denmark.

ANI | Updated: 22-08-2023 23:34 IST | Created: 22-08-2023 23:31 IST
Prannoy HS. (Photo- BAI Media). Image Credit: ANI
Indian shuttler HS Prannoy defeated Indonesian player Chico Aura DWI Wardoyo to move into the next round of the Badminton World Federation (BWF) World Championships 2023 on Tuesday at Copenhagen in Denmark. Prannoy ousted the World Ranked 21 in straight games 21-9, 21-14.

On the other hand, India's star shuttler PV Sindhu crashed out in the second round of the tournament on Tuesday. Sindhu suffered a shocking defeat from the World ranked 36 Nozomi Okuhara in a straight game 14-21, 14-21 as she continued her disappointing run of this year.

Meanwhile, Lakshya Sen has progressed to the next round after he outplayed Korean player Jeon Hyeok Jin in straight games 21-11 and 21-12. In the women’s doubles, Ashwini Bhat and Shikha Gautam failed to qualify for the next round after bowed out by Netherlands duo Debora Jille and Cheryl Seinen by 14-21, 21-11, 14-21.

Venkat Gaurav Prasad and Juhi Dewangan also lost their game in the mixed doubles. They were ousted by German pair Jones Ralfy Jansen and Linda Efler 12-21, 11-21. Earlier, Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth disappoints with his early exit in the first round after being outplayed by Kenta Nishimoto in Copenhagen, Denmark on Monday.

Nishimoto defeated him in straight games by 21-14, 21-14 to advance to the second round. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

