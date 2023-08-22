Left Menu

Soccer-Brazil's Maracana stadium to be closed for pitch maintenance

Brazil's famous Maracana stadium will be closed after the next two scheduled matches to allow the pitch to recover following heavy rains, the venue's administration said on Tuesday.

Reuters | Updated: 22-08-2023 23:45 IST | Created: 22-08-2023 23:44 IST
Soccer-Brazil's Maracana stadium to be closed for pitch maintenance

Brazil's famous Maracana stadium will be closed after the next two scheduled matches to allow the pitch to recover following heavy rains, the venue's administration said on Tuesday. The iconic venue in Rio de Janeiro is the most used in the country, with 55 matches played there during the season. Last weekend it staged two games with a gap of less than 15 hours.

"In view of this, considering that the damage caused cannot be recovered without a stoppage, after (Saturday) we will (stop) stadium activities to enable the full recovery of the pitch," the venue's administration said in a statement. Fluminense face Olimpia on Thursday in the Libertadores quarter-finals, while Flamengo meet Internacional on Saturday in the Brasileirao after which the stadium will be closed until the "necessary verifications and evaluations are carried out".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Indivior to pay $30 million to settle health plans' Suboxone claims; US FDA approves Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine to protect infants and more

Health News Roundup: Indivior to pay $30 million to settle health plans' Sub...

 Global
2
"Don’t get carried away": Russia to Europe after decision to supply F-16s to Ukraine

"Don’t get carried away": Russia to Europe after decision to supply F-16s to...

 Russia
3
Health News Roundup: Novavax's updated COVID shot shows immune response against subvariant Eris; Indivior to pay $30 million to settle health plans' Suboxone claims and more

Health News Roundup: Novavax's updated COVID shot shows immune response agai...

 Global
4
Srettha Thavisin secures enough votes, elected by Thai parliament to become PM

Srettha Thavisin secures enough votes, elected by Thai parliament to become ...

 Bhutan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Planting Trees, Growing Dreams: A Journey Towards a Sustainable Tomorrow

Don't Get Fooled: Unmasking the Pervasive World of Online Fake Goods

Empowering Development: How the Digital Economy Accelerates Incredible Growth in Developing Countries

Wild Kingdoms of India: Visiting the Biggest and Best Zoos for Thrills

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023