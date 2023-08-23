Left Menu

Athletics-Injured Gardiner misses out on 400m final

Reuters | Updated: 23-08-2023 01:00 IST | Created: 23-08-2023 01:00 IST
Olympic champion and race favourite Steven Gardiner of the Bahamas pulled up injured in his world championship 400m semi-final on Tuesday and failed to progress to the final.

Gardiner, the 2019 world champion and fastest in the world this year, was well-placed coming off the final bend but stopped, grimacing in pain clutching the back of his leg. Former Olympic and world champion Wayde van Niekerk was the chief beneficiary as he advanced as a fast loser.

Jamaica's Antonio Watson was the fastest qualifier with a personal best 44.13, while Briton Matthew Hudson-Smith set a European record of 44.26 winning his heat.

Planting Trees, Growing Dreams: A Journey Towards a Sustainable Tomorrow

Don't Get Fooled: Unmasking the Pervasive World of Online Fake Goods

Empowering Development: How the Digital Economy Accelerates Incredible Growth in Developing Countries

Wild Kingdoms of India: Visiting the Biggest and Best Zoos for Thrills

