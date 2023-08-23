Left Menu

Athletics-Peerless Kipyegon cruises to third 1500m world gold

Still only 29, Budapest is her sixth world championships and she now has a remarkable haul of three golds, two silvers and a fifth place on her debut in 2013.

Reuters | Updated: 23-08-2023 01:22 IST | Created: 23-08-2023 01:22 IST
Athletics-Peerless Kipyegon cruises to third 1500m world gold

Kenyan middle-distance superstar Faith Kipyegon capped a year that brought her a hat-trick of world records by claiming a treble of world 1,500 metres gold medals as she ran a perfect race to come home in 3:54.87 on Tuesday.

Kipyegon, the double Olympic champion, has not lost over the distance for two years. Still only 29, Budapest is her sixth world championships and she now has a remarkable haul of three golds, two silvers and a fifth place on her debut in 2013. Ethiopia's Diribe Welteji was the best of the rest as she took silver in 3:55.69, with Sifan Hassan of the Netherlands finishing well for bronze in 3:56.00.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Indivior to pay $30 million to settle health plans' Suboxone claims; US FDA approves Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine to protect infants and more

Health News Roundup: Indivior to pay $30 million to settle health plans' Sub...

 Global
2
"Don’t get carried away": Russia to Europe after decision to supply F-16s to Ukraine

"Don’t get carried away": Russia to Europe after decision to supply F-16s to...

 Russia
3
Health News Roundup: Novavax's updated COVID shot shows immune response against subvariant Eris; Indivior to pay $30 million to settle health plans' Suboxone claims and more

Health News Roundup: Novavax's updated COVID shot shows immune response agai...

 Global
4
Srettha Thavisin secures enough votes, elected by Thai parliament to become PM

Srettha Thavisin secures enough votes, elected by Thai parliament to become ...

 Bhutan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Planting Trees, Growing Dreams: A Journey Towards a Sustainable Tomorrow

Don't Get Fooled: Unmasking the Pervasive World of Online Fake Goods

Empowering Development: How the Digital Economy Accelerates Incredible Growth in Developing Countries

Wild Kingdoms of India: Visiting the Biggest and Best Zoos for Thrills

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023