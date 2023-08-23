Athletics-Peerless Kipyegon cruises to third 1500m world gold
Still only 29, Budapest is her sixth world championships and she now has a remarkable haul of three golds, two silvers and a fifth place on her debut in 2013.
Kenyan middle-distance superstar Faith Kipyegon capped a year that brought her a hat-trick of world records by claiming a treble of world 1,500 metres gold medals as she ran a perfect race to come home in 3:54.87 on Tuesday.
Kipyegon, the double Olympic champion, has not lost over the distance for two years. Still only 29, Budapest is her sixth world championships and she now has a remarkable haul of three golds, two silvers and a fifth place on her debut in 2013. Ethiopia's Diribe Welteji was the best of the rest as she took silver in 3:55.69, with Sifan Hassan of the Netherlands finishing well for bronze in 3:56.00.
