Rugby-Discipline key for England as they take on Fiji in final warm-up

Discipline will be the key aspect England will be working on when they play their final World Cup warm-up test against Fiji at the weekend, veteran scrumhalf Danny Care said on Tuesday. England's preparations for the tournament in France which starts next month have been overshadowed by red cards in successive internationals for captain Owen Farrell and eighthman Billy Vunipola, who both had disciplinary hearings on Tuesday.

Farrell is banned for the opening two games of the World Cup while Vunipola faces a similar suspension, with the pronouncement due on Wednesday. "We are not going out there to try and be ill-disciplined but we have to learn from it," Care told reporters.

"We are working on our tackle technique every day. We get referees in every day who are trying to help us out," he added. Asked if the red cards created uncertainty in the England camp ahead of their final preparations, Cane said: "It has but then it hasn't ... there are players itching to get out there on Saturday and try and win a game and prepare as well for France.

"We know what's coming with Fiji, and discipline is the key thing we've talked about all week. You're a better team if you've got 15 men on the pitch." Care praised the attitude of Farrell, red carded against Wales a fortnight ago for a clumsy high tackle but found not guilty by World Rugby's independent panel last week.

It was a shock decision that the governing body appealed, and as a result Farrell was handed a two-match ban on Tuesday. "It has been a lot for Owen to deal with," Care added. "The way he has handled everything that has been thrown at him has been exceptional.

"Some of the stuff you have seen written about him has been horrible. He has kept his head down and taken to it with the utmost dignity. "He is the same old Owen, still driving standards on and off the pitch. You wouldn't know he has had all this stuff going on behind the scenes and it shows you the nature of the man, how much he cares about this England team.

"He is still the first one out there in training trying to drive the team, so he's doing all right," said Care. England face Fiji at Twickenham and then play Argentina in their World Cup Pool D opener in Marseille on Sept. 9. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Ken ferris)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)