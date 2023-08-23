Left Menu

Athletics-Italian Tamberi wins thrilling world championship high jump final

Italy's Olympic champion Gianmarco Tamberi captured his first world high jump title on Tuesday, in a dramatic finish against young American JuVaughn Harrison. Tamberi, who famously shared the Olympic title with three-time world champion Mutaz Barshim of Qatar, cleared 2.36 metres for gold. The 24-year-old Harrison also cleared 2.36 but had more misses on the countback, and so took silver for his first senior global medal. Barshim had to settle for bronze.

