Soccer-Burnley sign England youngster Ramsey from Villa on five-year deal

Burnley have signed midfielder Aaron Ramsey from Aston Villa, both Premier League clubs said on Tuesday, with the England under-20 international penning a five-year contract. No financial details have been disclosed but British media reported Burnley would pay Villa 14 million pounds ($17.82 million) for the 20-year-old. "I'm absolutely buzzing," Ramsey told the club website.

Reuters | Updated: 23-08-2023 02:39 IST | Created: 23-08-2023 02:39 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Burnley have signed midfielder Aaron Ramsey from Aston Villa, both Premier League clubs said on Tuesday, with the England under-20 international penning a five-year contract. No financial details have been disclosed but British media reported Burnley would pay Villa 14 million pounds ($17.82 million) for the 20-year-old.

"I'm absolutely buzzing," Ramsey told the club website. "I have been waiting to be a Burnley player for a while now and I'm really happy it's all officially done now. I can't wait to get started. I can't wipe my smile off my face."

Ramsey, who moved through Villa's youth ranks, was a regular for the their under-21 side in recent seasons with whom he won the FA Youth Cup in 2021. He spent the 2022-23 campaign on loan with Norwich City and Middlesbrough in the Championship.

Ramsey earned more than 30 caps with England youth teams, winning under-19 European Championship in 2022. ($1 = 0.7854 pounds)

