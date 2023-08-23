Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer-Man United's Mount out 'until international break' with injury

Manchester United's England midfielder Mason Mount will miss Saturday's Premier League game against Nottingham Forest due to injury and is expected to be out until next month's international break, United said on Tuesday. The 24-year-old, who started both of United's league games so far this season, picked up an injury in last weekend's 2-0 loss at Tottenham Hotspur.

Athletics-Amusan advances to world 100m hurdles semi-finals amid controversy

Reigning champion Tobi Amusan of Nigeria won her qualifying heat in the women's 100-metres hurdles on Tuesday to secure a spot in the semi-finals amid a cloud of controversy. The 26-year-old, who set the world record in the semi-finals of last year's world championships, had a provisional anti-doping suspension lifted on Thursday, but could still face an appeal that could potentially reinstate the ban.

Athletics-Australia's Bol out of 800m after doping reprieve

Australian Peter Bol endured an anti-climatic appearance at the World Athletics Championships on Tuesday as, having had a doping suspension lifted only weeks before the event, he looked well off the pace in the 800m heats and failed to progress. Bol, fourth at the Tokyo Olympics and the Commonwealth Games silver medallist last year, was provisionally suspended in January after testing positive for synthetic erythropoietin (EPO).

Athletics-Italian Tamberi wins thrilling world championship high jump final

Italy's Olympic champion and showman Gianmarco Tamberi captured the world high jump title on Tuesday, in a dramatic finish against young American JuVaughn Harrison. Tamberi, who famously shared the Olympic title with three-time world champion Mutaz Barshim of Qatar, cleared a world-leading 2.36 metres for gold. He missed at one attempt at 2.40 and then called it a night, his victory secured.

Tennis-Serena Williams gives birth to second child

Tennis great Serena Williams has given birth to her second child, a girl named Adira River Ohanian, and along with husband Alexis Ohanian welcomed the new arrival in social media posts on Tuesday. "Welcome my beautiful angel," Williams wrote in the caption of a video posted on TikTok that shows her, Ohanian and their four-year-old daughter Olympia embracing the newborn.

Soccer-Burnley sign England youngster Ramsey from Villa on five-year deal

Burnley have signed midfielder Aaron Ramsey from Aston Villa, both Premier League clubs said on Tuesday, with the England under-20 international penning a five-year contract. No financial details have been disclosed but British media reported Burnley would pay Villa 14 million pounds ($17.82 million) for the 20-year-old.

Motor racing-Vasseur says Ferrari need to improve in every area

Ferrari must take their chances and improve in all areas when the Formula One season resumes at Zandvoort this weekend, according to team boss Fred Vasseur. Speaking to reporters ahead of a Dutch Grand Prix likely to bring Red Bull a 14th win in a row, 13 this season, the Frenchman said Ferrari lacked two or three tenths of performance.

Soccer-Liverpool win appeal against Mac Allister red card

Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister's red card in Saturday's 3-1 Premier League win over Bournemouth has been overturned following a successful appeal to the FA, the club said on Tuesday. Mac Allister was shown a red card for a high tackle on Ryan Christie in the 58th minute. The sending off seemed harsh, with Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola saying after the match that it "did not look like a red card".

Athletics-Morocco's El Bakkali retains 3,000m steeplechase world title

Olympic gold medallist Soufiane El Bakkali of Morocco claimed his second consecutive world championship title in the men's 3,000 metres steeplechase on Tuesday. The 27-year-old held off world record holder and Olympic silver medallist Lamecha Girma of Ethiopia to win in eight minutes 3.53 seconds and then laid down in the water hazard in celebration on a humid night at the National Athletics Centre.

Athletics-Peerless Kipyegon cruises to third 1500m world gold

Kenyan middle-distance superstar Faith Kipyegon capped a year that brought her a trio of world records by claiming a hat-trick of world 1,500 metres gold medals as she ran a perfect race to come home in 3:54.87 in Tuesday's final. Kipyegon, the double Olympic champion, has not lost over the distance for two years. Still only 29, Budapest is her sixth World Championships and she now has a remarkable haul of three golds, two silvers and a fifth place on her debut in 2013.

