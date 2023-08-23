Left Menu

Cricket-Former Zimbabwe captain Streak dies aged 49

He took 216 wickets and scored 1,990 runs in 65 tests between 1993-2005. He also played in 189 one-day internationals, scoring 2,943 runs and taking 239 wickets. "Sad news coming through that Heath Streak has crossed to the other side.

Reuters | Updated: 23-08-2023 08:59 IST | Created: 23-08-2023 08:59 IST
Cricket-Former Zimbabwe captain Streak dies aged 49

Former Zimbabwe captain Heath Streak, who had been undergoing treatment for cancer, has died at the age of 49, his former team mate Henry Olonga said late on Tuesday. The all-rounder was the all-time leading test wicket-taker for his country. He took 216 wickets and scored 1,990 runs in 65 tests between 1993-2005. He also played in 189 one-day internationals, scoring 2,943 runs and taking 239 wickets.

"Sad news coming through that Heath Streak has crossed to the other side. RIP Zimbabwe cricket legend," Olonga said on messaging platform X, formerly known as Twitter. "The greatest all-rounder we produced. It was a pleasure playing with you."

Reuters has contacted Zimbabwe's cricket body for comment. Post-retirement Streak served as Bangladesh coach and was the bowling coach of twice Indian Premier League champions Kolkata Knight Riders.

In 2021 he was given an eight-year ban from the sport after admitting breaches of the International Cricket Council's anti-corruption code. He took "full responsibility" for his actions but said he was never involved in any attempts to fix matches. Zimbabwe test skipper Sean Williams said Streak had left "a legacy for us to live up to".

"No words can explain what you and your family have done for mine and many others," Williams said. "You will be missed we love you dearly. Rest in peace Streaky."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Indivior to pay $30 million to settle health plans' Suboxone claims; US FDA approves Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine to protect infants and more

Health News Roundup: Indivior to pay $30 million to settle health plans' Sub...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Novavax's updated COVID shot shows immune response against subvariant Eris; Indivior to pay $30 million to settle health plans' Suboxone claims and more

Health News Roundup: Novavax's updated COVID shot shows immune response agai...

 Global
3
"Don’t get carried away": Russia to Europe after decision to supply F-16s to Ukraine

"Don’t get carried away": Russia to Europe after decision to supply F-16s to...

 Russia
4
Srettha Thavisin secures enough votes, elected by Thai parliament to become PM

Srettha Thavisin secures enough votes, elected by Thai parliament to become ...

 Bhutan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023