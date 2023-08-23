Sports Schedule
Sports Schedule for Wednesday, August 23 CRICKET: * Third T20I between India and Ireland in Dublin. * Other stories related to Indian and International cricket.
BADMINTON: * World Championships in Copenhagen, Denmark.
FOOTBALL: * Durand Cup in Kolkata.
* Other stories related to India and international football.
WRESTLING: * Stories related to developments in wrestling.
ATHLETICS: * World Athletics Championship in Budapest, Hungary.
SHOOTING: * ISSF World Championship in Baku, Azerbaijan.
CHESS: * FIDE World Cup in Baku, Azerbaijan.
