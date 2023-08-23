Left Menu

Al-Nassr advances to Asian Champions League group stage

Al-Nassr advanced to the group stage of the Asian Champions League after three late goals in a 4-2 win over Shabab Al-Ahli of the United Arab Emirates.Cristiano Ronaldos team trailed 2-1 before Sultan Al-Ghannam headed the equalizer in the 88th minute.

Cristiano Ronaldo's team trailed 2-1 before Sultan Al-Ghannam headed the equalizer in the 88th minute. Brazilian attacker Anderson Talisca then scored his second of the game in stoppage time before Marcelo Brozovic sealed it before the final whistle.

Yahya Al-Ghassani scored twice in the first half for Al-Ahli.

The win means Al-Nassr joins fellow big-spending Saudi Arabian clubs Al-Hilal, which has signed Neymar, Al-Ittihad and Al-Fahya in the group stage.

The draw for the 32-team tournament, which starts next month, will be made on Thursday in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

While Ronaldo will be there, the biggest name playing in the eastern half will miss out. Brazilian midfielder Oscar could not prevent Shanghai Port from losing 3-2 to BG Pathum United of Thailand.

Defending champion Urawa Reds of Japan beat Lee Man Warriors of Hong Kong 3-0.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

