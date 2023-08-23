Left Menu

India to open campaign against Malaysia in Women's Asian Hockey 5s World Cup Qualifier

India will begin their campaign at the Womens Asian Hockey 5s World Cup Qualifier against Malaysia in Salalah, Oman on Friday.India has been placed in the Elite Pool along with Japan, Malaysia, and Thailand.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 23-08-2023 13:17 IST | Created: 23-08-2023 13:15 IST
India to open campaign against Malaysia in Women's Asian Hockey 5s World Cup Qualifier
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

India will begin their campaign at the Women's Asian Hockey 5s World Cup Qualifier against Malaysia in Salalah, Oman on Friday.

India has been placed in the Elite Pool along with Japan, Malaysia, and Thailand. While the second, Challengers Pool, consists of Hong Kong China, Chinese Taipei, Indonesia, Bangladesh, Iran, and Oman.

India will be led by Navjot Kaur, while Jyoti will be her deputy.

The Indian team will compete against its Elite counterparts in a bid to finish in the top two spots in the pool and qualify for the semifinals.

After Malaysia, India will take on Japan on Saturday followed by Thailand on Sunday.

''We cannot wait to get on with the tournament. A lot of effort has gone into the preparation for the Women's Asian Hockey 5s World Cup Qualifier.

''The aim is to play well throughout the tournament and hopefully reap the benefits of our hard work with winning the Tournament,'' India coach Soundarya Yendala said ahead of the team's departure.

Captain Navjot said, ''We have to face some strong teams in our pool but with the amount of work that we have put in to be ready for this tournament I am confident that we will put our best foot forward and return home, medals in hand.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Indivior to pay $30 million to settle health plans' Suboxone claims; US FDA approves Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine to protect infants and more

Health News Roundup: Indivior to pay $30 million to settle health plans' Sub...

 Global
2
Srettha Thavisin secures enough votes, elected by Thai parliament to become PM

Srettha Thavisin secures enough votes, elected by Thai parliament to become ...

 Bhutan
3
Health News Roundup: Novavax's updated COVID shot shows immune response against subvariant Eris; Indivior to pay $30 million to settle health plans' Suboxone claims and more

Health News Roundup: Novavax's updated COVID shot shows immune response agai...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Altria seeks US import ban on Juul e-vapor products; US FDA approves Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine to protect infants and more

Health News Roundup: Altria seeks US import ban on Juul e-vapor products; US...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023