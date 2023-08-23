Sports News Roundup: Sewer problems in Seine behind cancellation of Paris 2024 run-up event - media; Athletics-Peerless Kipyegon cruises to third 1500m world gold and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Sewer problems in Seine behind cancellation of Paris 2024 run-up event - media

A faulty valve in Paris' sewage system was likely to have degraded the River Seine's water quality, leading to the cancellation of a pre-Olympics swimming event, Le Canard Enchaine and Le Parisien newspapers reported on Wednesday. The swimming stage of the World Triathlon Para Cup - seen as a test event for the 2024 Summer Games - was cancelled on Saturday due to poor water quality. Athletes had taken part in swimming events in the Seine on the previous two days.

Athletics-Peerless Kipyegon cruises to third 1500m world gold

Kenyan middle-distance superstar Faith Kipyegon capped a year that brought her a trio of world records by claiming a hat-trick of world 1,500 metres gold medals as she ran a perfect race to come home in 3:54.87 in Tuesday's final. Kipyegon, the double Olympic champion, has not lost over the distance for two years. Still only 29, Budapest is her sixth World Championships and she now has a remarkable haul of three golds, two silvers and a fifth place on her debut in 2013.

Athletics-Amusan advances to world 100m hurdles semi-finals amid controversy

Reigning champion Tobi Amusan of Nigeria won her qualifying heat in the women's 100-metres hurdles on Tuesday to secure a spot in the semi-finals amid a cloud of controversy. The 26-year-old, who set the world record in the semi-finals of last year's world championships, had a provisional anti-doping suspension lifted on Thursday, but could still face an appeal that could potentially reinstate the ban.

Motor racing-Vasseur wary of commenting on Massa's legal claim

Ferrari Formula One boss Fred Vasseur trod carefully when asked to comment on the team's former driver Felipe Massa seeking compensation from the sport for missing out on the 2008 championship. Lawyers for Brazilian Massa last week notified Formula One chief executive Stefano Domenicali and Mohammed Ben Sulayem, president of the governing FIA, of the intent to claim compensation.

Athletics-Australia's Bol out of 800m after doping reprieve

Australian Peter Bol endured an anti-climatic appearance at the World Athletics Championships on Tuesday as, having had a doping suspension lifted only weeks before the event, he looked well off the pace in the 800m heats and failed to progress. Bol, fourth at the Tokyo Olympics and the Commonwealth Games silver medallist last year, was provisionally suspended in January after testing positive for synthetic erythropoietin (EPO).

MLB roundup: M's down White Sox for 8th straight win

Josh Rojas hit a two-run homer and Mike Ford and Teoscar Hernandez each had two hits to help the Seattle Mariners defeat the host Chicago White Sox 6-3 on Tuesday and extend their winning streak to eight games. Seattle won for the 16th time in 19 games. Justin Topa (3-3) earned the victory with 1 1/3 innings of scoreless relief, and Andres Munoz recorded the final out for his eighth save.

Athletics-Italian Tamberi wins thrilling world championship high jump final

Italy's Olympic champion and showman Gianmarco Tamberi captured the world high jump title on Tuesday, in a dramatic finish against young American JuVaughn Harrison. Tamberi, who famously shared the Olympic title with three-time world champion Mutaz Barshim of Qatar, cleared a world-leading 2.36 metres for gold. He missed at one attempt at 2.40 and then called it a night, his victory secured.

Tennis-ATP to trial minimum wage initiative from 2024

The ATP will guarantee its players a minimum wage for the first time as part of a three-year trial to be launched in 2024, the governing body of men's tennis said. The "Baseline" programme will guarantee minimum income for the top 250-ranked singles players each season, with the ATP covering any shortfall should their earnings fall below the threshold.

Athletics-American Tausaga wins shock discus gold with astonishing personal best

Laulauga Tausaga obliterated her personal best by over four metres to take a stunning world discus gold on Tuesday just as fellow American and hot favourite Valarie Allman had been seemingly cruising towards the title. Tausaga, who finished last in the previous two world finals, came into the showdown with a best of 65.46 metres but somehow found 69.49 with her fifth throw, before sprinting into the crowd to celebrate with her incredulous supporters.

Athletics-Morocco's El Bakkali retains 3,000m steeplechase world title

Olympic gold medallist Soufiane El Bakkali of Morocco claimed his second consecutive world championship title in the men's 3,000 metres steeplechase on Tuesday. The 27-year-old held off world record holder and Olympic silver medallist Lamecha Girma of Ethiopia to win in eight minutes 3.53 seconds and then laid down in the water hazard in celebration on a humid night at the National Athletics Centre.

