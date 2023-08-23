Athletics-Richardson and Jackson on course for 200m showdown

American Sha'Carri Richardson and Jamaica's Shericka Jackson, first and second in the 100 metres final on Monday, safely negotiated the next step in their World Championship rivalry as they cruised through their 200m first-round heats on Wednesday.

On another roasting morning Richardson, seeking to become the first U.S, winner since Allyson Felix in 2009, looked sharp before easing up to win her heat in 22.16, the fastest time of the six races. Fourth-placed 100m finisher Marie-Josee Ta Lou of the Ivory Coast went through from the same heat, while defending champion Jackson was in cruise control winning her heat in 22.50.

Gabby Thomas, quickest in the world this year with 21.60 to win the U.S. trials in July - making her the fourth-fastest woman in history - looked superb in winning her heat in 22.26. Jamaican Kevona Davis was not far behind in the same heat, easing up to a 22.49 time.

Briton Dina Asher-Smith, the 2019 champion and bronze medallist last year, also went through with 22.46, as American Kayla White had a bit of a scare as she eased up a little too soon and only just made the third automatic qualifying slot. Jamaican Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, silver medallist last year and who took bronze in the 100m on Monday, opted not to run in 200 but plans to return to the track for the sprint relay.

Poland's Krystsina Tsimanouskaya, who defected from Belarus after her high-profile fallout with her home country at the Tokyo Olympics, finished fifth in her heat in 22.88 but advanced as one of the fastest losers, having gone out at the heat stage in the 100m. The semi-finals are on Thursday, with the final on Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)