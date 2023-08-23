ICC Rankings: Suryakumar Yadav extends his stay at top in T20I; Shubman Gill climbs to 4th spot in ODI

India's star batter Suryakumar Yadav extended his stay at the top of ICC Men's T20I Player Rankings, while Shubman Gill (743 rating points) claimed one spot to claim fourth position in ODI Rankings released by International Cricket Council on Wednesday. Suryakumar continued his stay at the No.1 position despite the fact he is sitting out the series against Ireland. In this week's T20I rankings update, which takes into account performances in the three-match United Arab Emirates versus New Zealand series and the first two matches of the series between Ireland and India, New Zealand batter Mark Chapman has advanced eight places to 24th position after aggregating 129 runs.

Vriitya Anand of the UAE has gained five places to reach 56th position among batters while left-arm spinner Aayan Afzal Khan is up 62 places to 116th in the bowling rankings. There is more joy for India in the T20I bowler rankings, with Ravi Bishnoi improving 17 places to equal 65th following consecutive two-wicket hauls against the Irish, while star pacer Jasprit Bumrah jumps seven spots to 84th following an impressive return from injury.

Ireland batter Andrew Balbirnie is up four places to 61st position after scoring 72 in the second match against India while Curtis Campher is up 10 places to 70th. In the ODI Rankings, Babar Azam (880 rating points) leads South Africa hard-hitter Rassie van der Dussen (777), with Imam (752) closing in on second place following his 17th half-century in international ODI cricket.

Things are much tighter on the updated rankings for ODI bowlers, with Australia seamer Josh Hazlewood still holding down the premier position with 705 rating points ahead of teammate Mitchell Starc (686). Experienced teammate Mohammad Nabi improves a solitary spot to 11th for his two wickets from the same match, while Rauf shoots up seven places to a new career-high rating and 36th place overall following his blistering five-wicket haul for Pakistan.

India's right-handed batter Ruturaj Gaikwad improved a whopping 143 places to equal 87th following his half-century in the second match against Ireland in Dublin. (ANI)

