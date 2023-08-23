“We changed a lot of details in the second half": Juan Ferrando on Mohun Bagan's win over Abahani Dhaka in AFC Cup 

Reflecting on their 3-1 comeback win against Bangladesh side Abahani Limited Dhaka, Mohun Bagan Super Giant head coach Juan Ferrando said that they made plenty of changes to their plan in the second half which resulted in their success. Mohun Bagan Super Giant held their nerves as they earned a 3-1 comeback win against Abahani Limited Dhaka in the AFC Cup 2023-24 south zone playoff clash at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan.

Cornelius Stewart put Abahani Dhaka ahead before Jason Cummings equalised from the spot. The Mariners took the lead in the second half after an own goal from Milad Sheikh Soleimani before Armando Sadiku scored another one two minutes later. "We changed a lot of details in the second half and talked about our plan. We knew it would be difficult because some players joined without proper training and we had problems in the last moment as well. But I'm happy because the players played like they wanted to be in the group stages and we had the success," Ferrando was quoted as saying by ISL.

Having made it to the AFC Cup group stage for a third straight season, the Mariners will now turn their attention to the quarter-finals of the Durand Cup. Mohun Bagan SG will take on Mumbai City FC in a one-legged knockout clash, with the winner advancing to the semi-final. However, Ferrando stated his team is still far away from reaching their peak fitness. "We can't really tell you how many matches we'll need to be fully fit. The target of the entire team is to improve with every match," he explained.

"Obviously, we are now at 50 per cent and need to improve a lot. We are in different competitions – CFL, Durand Cup and AFC Cup, and some are joining the national team. So, I hope with every passing day and training session the team can improve. When we decide the line-ups going forward, hopefully, we'll have a more fit team," Ferrando said. Goalscorer Cummings was delighted with the result after a hard-fought win for Mohun Bagan SG. The Australian scored his second goal in as many games, having also scored in the preliminary round two clash against Machhindra FC.

"I'm always happy to score a goal. It was an important one at that time of the match. The most important thing was to get the win and go through to the group stages. We controlled the game better in the second half," Cummings stated. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)