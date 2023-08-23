Left Menu

India women beat England 6-2, finish third in Junior 4 Nations Tournament

The Indian junior womens hockey team on Wednesday recorded a 6-2 win against England to finish third at the 4 Nations Tournament - Dusseldorf 2023 here.For India, Neelam 25th minutes, Annu 26, 43, Sunelita Toppo 35, Hina Bano 38 and Mumtaz Khan 40 were on target.Englands goals came from Claudia Swain 16 and Charlotte Bingham 54.In the first quarter, both teams got off to a fast start.

India women beat England 6-2, finish third in Junior 4 Nations Tournament
The Indian junior women's hockey team on Wednesday recorded a 6-2 win against England to finish third at the 4 Nations Tournament - Dusseldorf 2023 here.

For India, Neelam (25th minutes), Annu (26, 43'), Sunelita Toppo (35'), Hina Bano (38') and Mumtaz Khan (40’) were on target.

England's goals came from Claudia Swain (16') and Charlotte Bingham (54').

In the first quarter, both teams got off to a fast start. India were attacking to take the lead, but by the end of the first quarter, the score was tied at 0-0 as both teams put up strong defensive displays.

India started the second quarter on a high note. However, England took advantage of the opportunity and scored their first goal through Swain.

However, India responded with a well-executed attack that resulted in a penalty corner. Neelam converted the penalty corner, helping India to level the score.

Annu, who scored against Spain on Tuesday, doubled India's lead with an excellent field goal, and India defended well to go into half time with a 2-1 lead.

High on confidence, India looked to extend their lead in the third quarter. Sunelita Toppo made no mistake in converting a penalty corner to extend the lead to 3-1. Hina Bano added another goal to take the game away from England. Mumtaz Khan and Annu then found the back of the net to make it 6-1 for India.

Even as India looked to add to their tally, England got on the board next with a field goal from Bingham.

