Left Menu

Athletics-Lyles takes next step towards sprint double

Three days after being crowned 100m world champion, Noah Lyles opened his campaign for a third consecutive world 200m title without any drama on Wednesday as he won his heat in 20.05 seconds on a morning when all the contenders avoided any slips. The 26-year-old boldly predicted he would run 19.10 in the 200, which would break Usain Bolt's 2009 world record of 19.19, though that long shot would only conceivably come in Friday's final.

Reuters | Updated: 23-08-2023 17:02 IST | Created: 23-08-2023 17:02 IST
Athletics-Lyles takes next step towards sprint double

Three days after being crowned 100m world champion, Noah Lyles opened his campaign for a third consecutive world 200m title without any drama on Wednesday as he won his heat in 20.05 seconds on a morning when all the contenders avoided any slips.

The 26-year-old boldly predicted he would run 19.10 in the 200, which would break Usain Bolt's 2009 world record of 19.19, though that long shot would only conceivably come in Friday's final. Lyles was ill with Covid ahead of last month's U.S. trials. He did not run the 200 there, but ran a world-leading 19.47 in the London Diamond League on July 23 and qualifies for Budapest as the defending champion.

"I try to make all my races look as easy as possible, even if they aren't," said Lyles, who is seeking to become the first man to do the sprint double since Bolt in 2015. "I thought it was pretty well-handled today. After the first 10 metres I felt extremely good, then coming off the turn I saw (Jamaican) Andrew Hudson on the outside and I knew he was going for a big push. I had to show him that I'm not intimidated at all. I still have gears left, I just didn't need them here."

Lyles' team mates Kenny Bednarek and Erriyon Knighton finished behind him in an American medal sweep in 2022 and were in good shape on Wednesday. The 19-year-old Knighton has a personal best of 19.49 - second fastest in the field - and season's best of 19.72. Despite his tender years he is already an experienced championship runner and looked in control as he won his heat in 20.17.

Olympic silver medallist Bednarek ran a strong bend to set up victory in the final heat in 20.01. Britain's Zharnel Hughes, bronze medallist in the 100 on Sunday, ran 19.73 last month to beat John Regis's 30-year-old national record and was very comfortable winning the first heat in 19.99 - which remained the fastest of the day.

"It was a stroll, I felt like I was warming up," he said. "I'm inspired. The 100m woke me up and it makes me even more hungry to go out and get a medal." Botswana's 20-year-old Letsile Tebogo, who became the first African to medal in the world 100 when he finished second on Sunday and who has the season's second fastest time of 19.50, also looked supremely smooth in winning his heat in 20.22.

"The race was comfortable, the main goal was to save energy because there are two more rounds," said Tebogo. "Noah Lyles will attack the world record, and maybe, if I push him hard, he could set it." After a nagging foot injury, Canada's Olympic 200 metres champion Andre De Grasse qualified for the worlds on the last day possible via the Canadian trials and made it through in 20.28.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Altria seeks US import ban on Juul e-vapor products; US FDA approves Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine to protect infants and more

Health News Roundup: Altria seeks US import ban on Juul e-vapor products; US...

 Global
2
Srettha Thavisin secures enough votes, elected by Thai parliament to become PM

Srettha Thavisin secures enough votes, elected by Thai parliament to become ...

 Bhutan
3
Health News Roundup: Indivior to pay $30 million to settle health plans' Suboxone claims; US FDA approves Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine to protect infants and more

Health News Roundup: Indivior to pay $30 million to settle health plans' Sub...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Novavax's updated COVID shot shows immune response against subvariant Eris; Indivior to pay $30 million to settle health plans' Suboxone claims and more

Health News Roundup: Novavax's updated COVID shot shows immune response agai...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023