World Cup final: 2nd game between Praggnanandhaa, Carlsen ends in draw

Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa drew the second classical game of the final of the FIDE World Cup against world No.1 Magnus Carlsen here on Wednesday.The two players settled for a quiet draw in 30 moves after one-and-a-half hours of play in game two.The champion will be decided in the tie-breaks on Thursday.Carlsen played a solid game with white pieces against Praggnanandhaa.

PTI | Baku | Updated: 23-08-2023 18:56 IST | Created: 23-08-2023 18:21 IST
R Praggnanandhaa Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • Azerbaijan

Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa drew the second classical game of the final of the FIDE World Cup against world No.1 Magnus Carlsen here on Wednesday.

The two players settled for a quiet draw in 30 moves after one-and-a-half hours of play in game two.

The champion will be decided in the tie-breaks on Thursday.

Carlsen played a solid game with white pieces against Praggnanandhaa. The teenaged Indian did not face any troubles with black pieces, with the players agreeing to a draw after 30 moves in an equal Bishop ending.

The first game on Tuesday had ended in a stalemate after over four hours of play and 70-plus moves, following which Carlsen said he was a bit under the weather. The 18-year-old Praggnanandhaa had stunned world No. 3 Fabiano Caruana on Monday via the tie-break in the semifinals to set up a summit clash with Carlsen at the World Cup.

Praggnanandhaa, thus, became the third youngest player after the legendary Bobby Fischer and Carlsen to qualify for the Candidates tournament.

