BCCI announces BookMyShow as ticketing platform for World Cup

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Wednesday announced BookMyShow as the ticketing platform for the prestigious ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023. With the tournament's commencement scheduled for September 29 with the warm-up fixtures, the cricket extravaganza will extend till November 19, providing fans with a chance to witness their cricketing heroes in action.

The tournament will feature 58 matches, including 10 warm-up fixtures and will be held across 12 prominent venues throughout the nation, a BCCI release said. The sales process for the tournament will be introduced in a series of carefully managed phases. The initial phase entails an exclusive 24-hour window designated exclusively for ICC's commercial partner, Mastercard.

The schedule for the pre-sale of tickets for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 is as follows: -August 24 from 6 pm IST onwards: Mastercard Pre-sale - All Non-India event matches excluding warm-up games

-August 29 from 6 pm IST onwards: Mastercard Pre-sale - All India matches excluding warm-up games -September 14 from 6 pm IST onwards: Mastercard Pre-Sale – Semi-Finals and Final

The ticket sales for all other users have been segregated as per the phases below: -August 25 from 8 pm IST onwards: Non-India Warm-Up matches and all Non-India event matches

-August 30 from 8 pm IST onwards: India matches at Guwahati and Trivandrum -August 31 from 8 pm IST onwards: India matches at Chennai, Delhi and Pune

-September 1 from 8 pm IST onwards: India matches at Dharamsala, Lucknow and Mumbai -September 2 from 8 pm IST onwards: India matches at Bengaluru and Kolkata

-September 3 from 8 pm IST onwards: India match at Ahmedabad -September 15 from 8 pm IST onwards: Semi-Finals and Final

BCCI CEO (Interim) Hemang Amin said the commencement of online ticket sales marks a pivotal moment in the lead-up to the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023. "As we approach the highly anticipated ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023, a pinnacle event in this year's international calendar, we are thrilled to unveil BookMyShow as the ticketing platform. With unwavering confidence, we anticipate a seamless ticketing experience, aimed at offering fans unobstructed access to the thrilling on-field encounters. Our commitment extends to deploying efficient access control mechanisms and comprehensive support, ensuring every enthusiast has the chance to revel in the live-action spectacle from the stadium stands," he said.

ICC Head of Events, Chris Tetley said the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 is set to captivate cricket enthusiasts worldwide, drawing in fans from all corners of the globe. "We are delighted that tickets are going on sale and can be purchased through the official ticketing site. With prices that cater to everyone, we encourage fans to get their tickets and be a part of the biggest Cricket World Cup ever."

The main tournament will officially start on October 5 with a match between England and previous edition finalists New Zealand at Ahmedabad. India will kick-off its campaign against Australia from October 8 in Chennai and will play arch-rivals Pakistan on October 14 at Ahmedabad. The final will take place on November 19 in Ahmedabad. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)