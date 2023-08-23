Left Menu

Soccer-England's Earps questions Nike over goalkeeper shirt statement

The England men's goalkeeper jersey is available to buy.

Reuters | Updated: 23-08-2023 20:55 IST | Created: 23-08-2023 20:55 IST
Soccer-England's Earps questions Nike over goalkeeper shirt statement

England goalkeeper Mary Earps has questioned a Nike statement regarding the unavailability of her replica jersey during the recent Women's World Cup. The Golden Glove winner at the tournament in which England reached the final spoke out before the World Cup when fans were unable to buy the women's version of England's goalkeeper jersey.

Nike issued a statement after the World Cup final to say it understood the desire for a retail version of the jersey and was working towards solutions for future tournaments. Earps posted the statement on her Instagram account with the question "@Nike is this your version of an apology/taking accountability/a powerful statement of intent?".

The Manchester United keeper also posted a link to a petition by Change.org which asks people to support Earps and all female keepers. The petition has more than 130 thousand signatories. Nike lost earnings potential after the U.S. women's team suffered their earliest ever World Cup exit, but England's run to the final provided an extra source of income.

"The demand for the Lionesses Nike jersey has been incredibly strong," Nike said before the final on Sunday. The England men's goalkeeper jersey is available to buy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Altria seeks US import ban on Juul e-vapor products; US FDA approves Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine to protect infants and more

Health News Roundup: Altria seeks US import ban on Juul e-vapor products; US...

 Global
2
SunRISE: NASA's tiny satellites will form giant radio telescope to study space weather

SunRISE: NASA's tiny satellites will form giant radio telescope to study spa...

 Global
3
US STOCKS-Futures edge higher with all eyes on high-stakes Nvidia results

US STOCKS-Futures edge higher with all eyes on high-stakes Nvidia results

 United States
4
Motor racing-Formula One statistics for the Dutch Grand Prix

Motor racing-Formula One statistics for the Dutch Grand Prix

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023