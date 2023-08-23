Sports News Roundup: Verstappen chasing record-equalling ninth win in a row; ATP to trial minimum wage initiative from 2024 and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Athletics-Pinnock flies to a world-leading distance in long jump qualifying

Jamaica's Wayne Pinnock needed just one attempt to secure his spot in the men's long jump final at the World Athletics Championships, soaring to a world-leading 8.54 metres on his opening jump in Wednesday's qualifying. "I just jumped like I do in training. I came here, had the focus and just jumped," Pinnock said.

Soccer-US were not fully prepared heading into Women's World Cup, says Horan

The U.S. women's soccer team was not fully prepared heading into the World Cup, co-captain Lindsey Horan said, after the four-time champions produced their worst-ever performance at the tournament in Australia and New Zealand. The U.S. exited in the round of 16 after suffering a shock 5-4 shootout defeat by Sweden. Days later, coach Vlatko Andonovski, who took the reins in 2019, stepped down.

Soccer-England's Earps questions Nike over goalkeeper shirt statement

England goalkeeper Mary Earps has questioned a Nike statement regarding the unavailability of her replica jersey during the recent Women's World Cup. The Golden Glove winner at the tournament in which England reached the final spoke out before the World Cup when fans were unable to buy the women's version of England's goalkeeper jersey.

Athletics-Richardson and Jackson on course for 200m showdown

American Sha'Carri Richardson and Jamaica's Shericka Jackson, first and second in the 100 metres final on Monday, safely negotiated the next step in their World Championship rivalry as they cruised through their 200m first-round heats on Wednesday. On another roasting morning Richardson, seeking to become the first U.S, winner since Allyson Felix in 2009, looked sharp before easing up to win her heat in 22.16, the fastest time of the six races.

Motorcycling-Second rider dies in centenary Manx GP qualifying

A second rider has died after a crash in qualifying for the centenary edition of the Manx Grand Prix motorcycle races on the Isle of Man, organisers said on Wednesday. Ian Bainbridge, a 69-year-old Briton who had been a regular competitor in the event since 2005, died on Tuesday evening at the exit of Kirk Michael village during the second qualifying session.

MLB roundup: M's down White Sox for 8th straight win

Josh Rojas hit a two-run homer and Mike Ford and Teoscar Hernandez each had two hits to help the Seattle Mariners defeat the host Chicago White Sox 6-3 on Tuesday and extend their winning streak to eight games. Seattle won for the 16th time in 19 games. Justin Topa (3-3) earned the victory with 1 1/3 innings of scoreless relief, and Andres Munoz recorded the final out for his eighth save.

Athletics-Lyles takes next step towards sprint double

Three days after being crowned 100m world champion, Noah Lyles opened his campaign for a third consecutive world 200m title without any drama on Wednesday as he won his heat in 20.05 seconds on a morning when all the contenders avoided any slips. The 26-year-old boldly predicted he would run 19.10 in the 200, which would break Usain Bolt's 2009 world record of 19.19, though that long shot would only conceivably come in Friday's final.

Tennis-ATP to trial minimum wage initiative from 2024

The ATP will guarantee its players a minimum wage for the first time as part of a three-year trial to be launched in 2024, the governing body of men's tennis said. The "Baseline" programme will guarantee minimum income for the top 250-ranked singles players each season, with the ATP covering any shortfall should their earnings fall below the threshold.

Motor racing-Verstappen chasing record-equalling ninth win in a row

Max Verstappen can equal Sebastian Vettel's record nine wins in a row this weekend as Formula One ends its August break and heads for the Dutch seaside dunes of Zandvoort. The 25-year-old Red Bull driver can count on a capacity crowd cheering him all the way as he returns home more dominant than ever.

Sailing-"My son is my medal" says new dad after limping out of Worlds with broken toe

For most would-be Olympians the lure of gold is their only focus -- but Polish windsurfer Pawel Tarnowski has taken defeat in his stride with a healthy, if often rare, dose of perspective. The 29-year-old limped out of the World Championships -- literally, having broken a toe in training -- having finished in 13th place, but still had a smile on his face.

(With inputs from agencies.)