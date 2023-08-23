Left Menu

India's World Cup hopefuls to undergo fitness test at Alur

There is nothing new in what all are being done in between the series when players go through a break.

India's World Cup hopefuls to undergo fitness test at Alur
The 18 players who are in contention to be in the World Cup squad will undergo extensive fitness and medical tests at Alur as the BCCI doesn't want to leave a stone unturned ahead of the marquee event.

While most of these tests are routine in nature and are conducted by the National Cricket Academy (NCA) or BCCI's medical team from time to time, it assumes greater significance ahead of the World Cup, which will be held in October-November.

''Yes, the routine fitness tests of most of the players save those who have just played a series in Ireland will be conducted (Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Sanju Samson) along with mandatory blood tests,'' a BCCI source privy to the development told PTI on the condition of anonymity.

Among the parameters that will be checked include lipid profile, blood sugar (fasting and PP), uric acid, calcium, Vitamin B12 and D, creatinine, testosterone.

There are times when Dexa tests are also conducted. It is a type of scan to check the bone density. ''There is nothing new in what all are being done in between the series when players go through a break. They have individual diet charts as per their body type requirement and also customized training module,'' the source, who has also worked at NCA, said.

As far as rest and recovery is concerned there is no better way than sound sleep for eight to nine hours, he said.

''This is a known fact that if it's a deep sound sleep for 8-9 hours, there is always lesser chance of injury,'' he added.

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

