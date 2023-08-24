Left Menu

Rugby-Italy include Varney for final World Cup warm-up game

Italy have made four changes for their final World Cup warm-up game against Japan with scrumhalf Stephen Varney returning to the side, the Italian Rugby Federation said on Wednesday. "We have prepared the game in the best possible way and we want to close the warm-up games with a victory in front of our fans." Italy play Japan on Saturday in Treviso.

Reuters | Updated: 24-08-2023 00:15 IST | Created: 24-08-2023 00:08 IST
Rugby-Italy include Varney for final World Cup warm-up game

Italy have made four changes for their final World Cup warm-up game against Japan with scrumhalf Stephen Varney returning to the side, the Italian Rugby Federation said on Wednesday. Varney went off injured in the loss to Ireland on Aug. 5 but was included in Italy's final World Cup squad.

Varney takes over from Alessandro Garbisi and outside back Paolo Odogwu drops to the bench after scoring a try in the 57-7 win over Romania on Saturday. Tommaso Allan makes his return to the number 15 jersey after sitting out the Romania game. Winger Ange Capuozzo made an impressive comeback from injury to score two tries in that game and starts against Japan.

"The game against Japan will close the preparations for the World Cup by giving us further fundamental feedback towards the most important moment of the season," coach Kieran Crowley said. "We have prepared the game in the best possible way and we want to close the warm-up games with a victory in front of our fans."

Italy play Japan on Saturday in Treviso. In World Cup Pool A, they will meet hosts France, three-times world champions New Zealand, Namibia and Uruguay.

Italy team: 15-Tommaso Allan 14-Ange Capuozzo 13-Juan Ignacio Brex 12-Luca Morisi 11-Montanna Ioane 10-Paolo Garbisi 9-Stephen Varney 8-Lorenzo Cannone 7-Michele Lamaro (captain) 6-Sebastian Negri 5-Federico Ruzza 4-Niccolo Cannone 3-Simone Ferrari 2-Giacomo Nicotera 1-Ivan Nemer Replacements: 16-Luca Bigi 17-Danilo Fischetti 18-Pietro Ceccarelli 19-Dino Lamb 20-Giovanni Pettinelli 21-Manuel Zuliani 22-Martin Page-Relo 23-Paolo Odogwu

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Altria seeks US import ban on Juul e-vapor products; US FDA approves Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine to protect infants and more

Health News Roundup: Altria seeks US import ban on Juul e-vapor products; US...

 Global
2
US STOCKS-Futures edge higher with all eyes on high-stakes Nvidia results

US STOCKS-Futures edge higher with all eyes on high-stakes Nvidia results

 United States
3
Indonesia, Lockheed Martin sign deal for 24 Black Hawk helicopters

Indonesia, Lockheed Martin sign deal for 24 Black Hawk helicopters

 Indonesia
4
SunRISE: NASA's tiny satellites will form giant radio telescope to study space weather

SunRISE: NASA's tiny satellites will form giant radio telescope to study spa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023