Athletics-Briton Kerr stuns Ingebrigtsen to win 1,500m gold

Favourite in 2022, Norway's Ingebrigtsen was outkicked by Britain's Jake Wightman to miss out on gold and Kerr, the Tokyo Olympic bronze medallist behind Ingebrigtsen, made his move at about the same spot with 200 metres to go. Kerr dug deep to stay in front and won in 3:29.38 with Ingebrigtsen, whose 3:27.14 run in Poland five weeks ago made him the fourth-fastest man in history, taking silver in 3:29.65.

Reuters | Budapest | Updated: 24-08-2023 01:05 IST | Created: 24-08-2023 01:05 IST
  • Country:
  • Hungary

Briton Josh Kerr pulled off one of the shocks of the World Championships when he beat Olympic champion and hot favourite Jakob Ingebrigtsen in a carbon copy of last year's final to take 1,500m gold on Wednesday. Favourite in 2022, Norway's Ingebrigtsen was outkicked by Britain's Jake Wightman to miss out on gold and Kerr, the Tokyo Olympic bronze medallist behind Ingebrigtsen, made his move at about the same spot with 200 metres to go.

Kerr dug deep to stay in front and won in 3:29.38 with Ingebrigtsen, whose 3:27.14 run in Poland five weeks ago made him the fourth-fastest man in history, taking silver in 3:29.65. Norwegian Narve Gilje Nordas secured the bronze in 3:29.68.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

