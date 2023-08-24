Left Menu

Athletics-Dominican Republic's Paulino claims 400m gold

Marileidy Paulino of the Dominican Republic won World Championship gold in the women’s 400m on Wednesday, finally claiming top spot on the podium after silvers at last year’s worlds and Tokyo Olympics.

Reuters | Budapest | Updated: 24-08-2023 01:21 IST | Created: 24-08-2023 01:21 IST
Athletics-Dominican Republic's Paulino claims 400m gold
  • Country:
  • Hungary

Marileidy Paulino of the Dominican Republic won World Championship gold in the women's 400m on Wednesday, finally claiming top spot on the podium after silvers at last year's worlds and Tokyo Olympics. The race was wide open in the absence of injured American Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, the 400m hurdles world record holder and fastest in the world this year over the flat, and with Olympic and defending world champion Shaunae Miller-Uibo going out in the heats four months after having a baby.

Paulino, second-fastest this year, was out in lane seven and ran a controlled race to come off the final bend in the lead and drive home for an emphatic victory in 48.76 seconds. Poland's Natalia Kaczmarek took silver in 49.57 followed by Sada Williams of Barbados in 49.60.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Altria seeks US import ban on Juul e-vapor products; US FDA approves Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine to protect infants and more

Health News Roundup: Altria seeks US import ban on Juul e-vapor products; US...

 Global
2
US STOCKS-Futures edge higher with all eyes on high-stakes Nvidia results

US STOCKS-Futures edge higher with all eyes on high-stakes Nvidia results

 United States
3
Indonesia, Lockheed Martin sign deal for 24 Black Hawk helicopters

Indonesia, Lockheed Martin sign deal for 24 Black Hawk helicopters

 Indonesia
4
SunRISE: NASA's tiny satellites will form giant radio telescope to study space weather

SunRISE: NASA's tiny satellites will form giant radio telescope to study spa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023