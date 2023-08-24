Left Menu

Athletics-Warholm back on top of world 400-hurdles podium

Reuters | Updated: 24-08-2023 01:37 IST | Created: 24-08-2023 01:37 IST
Athletics-Warholm back on top of world 400-hurdles podium

Karsten Warholm of Norway returned to the top of the global medal podium, racing to gold in the 400-metres hurdles at the World Athletics Championships on Wednesday.

The world record holder and Olympic champion ran 46.89, pulling away from American Rai Benjamin heading into the home straight. The 27-year-old won the 2017 and 2019 world championships, but struggled to seventh at the worlds last season in Eugene when he was hampered by an injury.

Kyron McMaster of the British Virgin Islands crossed in 47.34 for silver, while Benjamin, silver medallist last year in Eugene, faded to take bronze in 47.56.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Altria seeks US import ban on Juul e-vapor products; US FDA approves Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine to protect infants and more

Health News Roundup: Altria seeks US import ban on Juul e-vapor products; US...

 Global
2
US STOCKS-Futures edge higher with all eyes on high-stakes Nvidia results

US STOCKS-Futures edge higher with all eyes on high-stakes Nvidia results

 United States
3
Indonesia, Lockheed Martin sign deal for 24 Black Hawk helicopters

Indonesia, Lockheed Martin sign deal for 24 Black Hawk helicopters

 Indonesia
4
SunRISE: NASA's tiny satellites will form giant radio telescope to study space weather

SunRISE: NASA's tiny satellites will form giant radio telescope to study spa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023