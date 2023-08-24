Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Athletics-Moon, Kennedy share world championship pole vault title

American Katie Moon and Australia's Nina Kennedy decided to share the women's pole vault gold medal in another magical moment at the World Athletics Championships on Wednesday. Their decision had echoes of Qatar's Mutaz Barshim and Italy's Gianmarco Tamberi sharing the high jump gold at the Tokyo Olympics.

Athletics-Paulino becomes first Dominican woman to win a world title

Marileidy Paulino of the Dominican Republic won World Championship gold in the women's 400m on Wednesday, finally claiming top spot on the podium after silvers at last year's worlds and Tokyo Olympics and doing it in record style. The race was wide open in the absence of injured American Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, the 400m hurdles world record holder and fastest in the world this year over the flat, and with Olympic and defending world champion Shaunae Miller-Uibo going out in the heats four months after having a baby.

Soccer-US were not fully prepared heading into Women's World Cup, says Horan

The U.S. women's soccer team was not fully prepared heading into the World Cup, co-captain Lindsey Horan said, after the four-time champions produced their worst-ever performance at the tournament in Australia and New Zealand. The U.S. exited in the round of 16 after suffering a shock 5-4 shootout defeat by Sweden. Days later, coach Vlatko Andonovski, who took the reins in 2019, stepped down.

Athletics-Warholm back on top of world 400-hurdles podium

Karsten Warholm of Norway returned to the top of the global medal podium, racing to his third victory in the 400-metres hurdles at the World Athletics Championships on Wednesday. The world record holder and Olympic champion pulled away from American Rai Benjamin heading into the home straight to win in 46.89, spreading his arms wide in celebration.

Soccer-England's Earps questions Nike over goalkeeper shirt statement

England goalkeeper Mary Earps has questioned a Nike statement regarding the unavailability of her replica jersey during the recent Women's World Cup. The Golden Glove winner at the tournament in which England reached the final spoke out before the World Cup when fans were unable to buy the women's version of England's goalkeeper jersey.

In FIBA World Cup host Philippines, basketball is life

*Photo essay: It may be dwarfed by other nation's sporting prowess, but the Philippines' fervour for basketball is gigantic, and enthusiasm for the sport is only intensifying ahead of the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup, which opens in Manila on Friday.

MLB roundup: M's down White Sox for 8th straight win

Josh Rojas hit a two-run homer and Mike Ford and Teoscar Hernandez each had two hits to help the Seattle Mariners defeat the host Chicago White Sox 6-3 on Tuesday and extend their winning streak to eight games. Seattle won for the 16th time in 19 games. Justin Topa (3-3) earned the victory with 1 1/3 innings of scoreless relief, and Andres Munoz recorded the final out for his eighth save.

Athletics-Briton Kerr stuns Ingebrigtsen to win 1,500m gold

Briton Josh Kerr pulled off one of the shocks of the World Championships when he beat Olympic champion and hot favourite Jakob Ingebrigtsen in an absolute carbon copy of last year's final to take 1,500m gold on Wednesday. Favourite in 2022, Norway's Ingebrigtsen was outkicked by Britain's Jake Wightman to miss out on gold and Kerr, the Tokyo Olympic bronze medallist behind Ingebrigtsen, made his move at about the same spot with 200 metres to go.

Tennis-ATP to trial minimum wage initiative from 2024

The ATP will guarantee its players a minimum wage for the first time as part of a three-year trial to be launched in 2024, the governing body of men's tennis said. The "Baseline" programme will guarantee minimum income for the top 250-ranked singles players each season, with the ATP covering any shortfall should their earnings fall below the threshold.

Motor racing-Verstappen chasing record-equalling ninth win in a row

Max Verstappen can equal Sebastian Vettel's record nine wins in a row this weekend as Formula One ends its August break and heads for the Dutch seaside dunes of Zandvoort. The 25-year-old Red Bull driver can count on a capacity crowd cheering him all the way as he returns home more dominant than ever.

