Soccer-Bullet point previews of Premier League matches

Match-by-match facts and statistics ahead of the next round of Premier League fixtures from Aug. 25-27 (all times GMT): Friday, Aug. 25

Chelsea v Luton Town (1900) * Chelsea are aiming to secure their first win of the season when they host promoted Luton at Stamford Bridge after drawing 1-1 against Liverpool and losing 3-1 to London rivals West Ham United.

* New Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino is dealing with injury concerns with captain Reece James, Christopher Nkunku, Carney Chukwuemeka, Wesley Fofana and Benoit Badiashile, among others, ruled out of action. * Luton will look to bounce back after suffering a 4-1 defeat by Brighton & Hove Albion in their first Premier League game. Luton's first home game of the season against Burnley was postponed due to stadium works.

Saturday, Aug. 26 Bournemouth v Tottenham Hotspur (1130)

* Bournemouth, who have lost five of their last six league matches, are looking for their first win of the season under new manager Andoni Iraola. * Spurs could be without new signing James Maddison, who is an injury doubt after leaving the last game on crutches.

* Fellow Spurs midfielders Rodrigo Bentancur, Ryan Sessegnon and Bryan Gil are also ruled out with injuries. Manchester United v Nottingham Forest (1400)

* United are unbeaten in their last 30 games at Old Trafford (W26, D4), making it their longest home unbeaten run since a 40-game stretch between Sept. 2016 and Dec. 2017. * Erik ten Hag's United will likely miss the services of new signing Rasmus Hojlund, with the striker out due to a back injury while Mason Mount also picked up an injury against Spurs and will be sidelined until the international break.

* Forest have lost their last 10 meetings with United in all competitions. Everton v Wolverhampton Wanderers (1400)

* Bottom side Everton are yet to find the back of the net in the new campaign and have conceded five goals in two games against Fulham and Aston Villa. * Everton have not beaten Wolves since May 2021 (D1, L3).

* Both teams are yet to collect any points in two games and lie at the bottom of the table. Arsenal v Fulham (1400)

* Arsenal became only the third team to keep 200 away clean sheets in the Premier League when they beat Crystal Palace on Monday. * Bukayo Saka can break the record for most consecutive Premier League games played for Arsenal (currently on 82 games) if he plays against Fulham.

* After selling Aleksandar Mitrovic to Saudi side Al-Hilal, Fulham have lost their top scorer in four of their last five seasons. Brentford v Crystal Palace (1400)

* The last four fixtures between Brentford and Palace have ended in draws. * Brentford are unbeaten in their last five league matches.

* In the absence of Ivan Toney, who is still banned, Bryan Mbeumo and Yoane Wissa have scored in both of Brentford's opening games. Brighton & Hove Albion v West Ham United (1630)

* Brighton are top the table in the English top flight for the first time in their history. * Brighton have won four of their last six home league matches, including a draw and defeat.

* Roberto De Zerbi's Brighton have beaten West Ham six times, while the London side have two victories in the last 14 meetings, with six games ending in a draw. Sunday, Aug. 27

Sheffield United v Manchester City (1300) * City have won 14 of their last 16 league matches and have beaten the Blades in their last five games in all competitions.

* City defender John Stones is out of action until after the international break due to an injury while midfielder Kevin De Bruyne is sidelined for at least four months with a hamstring injury. * City manager Pep Guardiola will miss the game after undergoing back surgery, with assistant Juanma Lillo taking charge of the team in the Spaniard's absence.

Burnley v Aston Villa (1300) * Burnley and Villa have beaten each other twice in the last decade, with the other four games ending in draws.

* Vincent Kompany's promoted Burnley, 18th, are one of two teams yet to score this season, the other being Everton. * Burnley's last Premier League victory came in April 2022.

Newcastle United v Liverpool (1530) * Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister will be available after the club had his red card against Bournemouth overturned.

* Newcastle are winless in their last 13 league games against Liverpool (D4, L9) since a 2-0 home win in December 2015. * Juergen Klopp's Liverpool are unbeaten in 13 matches (W8, D5) in the league since losing 4-1 at City in April. (Compiled by Pearl Josephine Nazare in Bengaluru Editing by Toby Davis)

