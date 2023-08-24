Tennis-Medvedev back in his element on U.S. Open hardcourts

Former champion Daniil Medvedev may not have had the best lead-up to the U.S. Open but if anyone is going to get in the way of a New York title clash between Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic it could very well be the Russian. The world number three, whose sole Grand Slam title came at the 2021 U.S. Open where he beat top seed Djokovic in straight sets, has made no secret of his preference for hardcourts and the ease with which he moves on the surface was on full display this year.

Four of his five titles were earned on hardcourts across a stunning stretch where he triumphed in Rotterdam, Doha and Dubai, reached the Indian Wells final and then lifted the trophy in Miami. But Medvedev's build-up to the year's final Grand Slam, which begins on Monday, has not been nearly as fruitful, losing to Alex de Minaur in the Canadian Open quarters and to Alexander Zverev in the Cincinnati last 16.

Following his surprise loss in Canada, Medvedev took issue with the balls, which are supposed to last seven games, saying they lacked durability and went flat well before being replaced, leading to longer rallies. "And what is funny is I love these long rallies, but I love them when the conditions are fast, because then other players can't handle these long rallies," he said.

"When the conditions are slow, literally everyone can handle these long rallies because, well, it's like you have no other choice. So, yeah, it's my general feeling that the balls become slower on tour. "But if it's the case, well, I have to adapt. And to be honest, this year I did not adapt so bad, so I have to find a way again."

Medvedev's best result at a Grand Slam this year came at Wimbledon where he reached the semi-finals before losing in straight sets to Alcaraz, who went on to beat Djokovic in the final. Medvedev could encounter similar issues with the balls at the U.S. Open but the Russian will not use them as an excuse and is ready to make adjustments to his game if needed.

"You know, we have guys like Novak. I'm sure that when he started 17 years ago winning Grand Slams, everything was different. The courts, the balls. He was still winning," said Medvedev. "So I just have to adapt. Again, as I say, I like faster balls. But if they go slower, I have to adapt and try to win with it."

